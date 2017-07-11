Zimbabwe claim record fifth COSAFA title

Previous
San Jose Earthquakes
LA Galaxy
2:30 AM UTC Jul 11, 2017
Game Details
Coritiba FBC
Sport
11:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Costa Rica
Canada
11:30 PM UTC Jul 11, 2017
Game Details
Honduras
French Guiana
2:00 AM UTC Jul 12, 2017
Game Details
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
12:30 AM UTC Jul 12, 2017
Game Details
United States
Martinique
12:30 AM UTC Jul 13, 2017
Game Details
Panama
Nicaragua
10:30 PM UTC Jul 12, 2017
Game Details
MSK Zilina
FC Copenhagen
6:15 PM UTC Jul 12, 2017
Leg 1
Game Details
Miami FC
FC Cincinnati
11:30 PM UTC Jul 12, 2017
Game Details
By Nick Said, KweséESPN
Zimbabwe winners of the 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup
Zimbabwe claimed a record fifth COSAFA Castle Cup with a 3-1 victory over Zambia in the Final at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in South Africa's North West province on Sunday.

Zimbabwe have been the best team in the tournament, playing six matches in 14 days and scoring an impressive 19 goals in the process.

It was tough on Zambia, who entered the competition at the quarterfinal stage and had an impressive campaign, but they could not contain the confident Zimbabweans in the decider.

The final was surprisingly open for a decider, with 35 chances at goal from both sides, and it was Zimbabwe who took the lead. Knox Mutizwa scored his fifth goal of the tournament when he headed the ball home midway through the first half, but any hopes of going into halftime ahead were dashed.

Lubinda Mundia had only been on the pitch a matter of seconds as a substitute, but he headed home to draw Zambia level.

Mutizwa had an excellent chance to restore Zimbabwe's lead when he found himself one-on-one with Allan Chibwe in the second half, but the Zambian goalkeeper came out on top.

But Zimbabwe continued to put pressure on the Zambian goal and it was no surprise when they took the lead once more when Talent Chawapiwa drilled the ball low into the back of the net. And 10 minutes later it was 3-1 as Mashure bagged a fourth goal of the campaign with a fine finish from the edge of the box.

Zimbabwe endured a few scares after that, but goalkeeper George Chigova was in fine form and stopped everything Zambia could throw at him.

Zimbabwe now lead in COSAFA Castle Cup titles with five, one more than Zambia and South Africa. For the Zambians, it is a record fifth defeat in the final of the regional showpiece tournament.

Zimbabwe skipper Ovidy Karuru finished as top scorer with six goals, one more than compatriot Knox Mutizwa. Zimbabwe collect R500 000 as winners of the competition, while Zambia take home R250 000.

Tanzania finished third at this year's tournament, while hosts South Africa picked up the Plate trophy.

