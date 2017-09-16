ESPN FC
Global
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Liverpool
Burnley
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Watford
Manchester City
0
6
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Swansea City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Getafe
Barcelona
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Atlanta United FC
Orlando City SC
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
LA Galaxy
Toronto FC
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Mainz
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
AS Monaco
Strasbourg
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
AS Roma
Hellas Verona
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Málaga
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Vancouver Whitecaps
Columbus Crew SC
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Guadalajara
Pumas UNAM
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Highlights
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
World Cup
Now Playing
Hoesen turns and scores for San Jose
MLS Highlights
2 hours ago
Related Videos
San Jose 1-0 Houston: Hoesen's goal enough
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
LA Galaxy 0-4 Toronto: Reds rout without stars
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Vazquez buries Toronto's fourth after LA mishap
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Ricketts scores second goal despite taking knock
MLS Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
RSL 2-1 Portland: Stunners and history
MLS Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Ricketts holds off Ciani to double Toronto's lead
MLS Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Moor scores as Toronto surprise LA with quick free kick
MLS Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Colorado 1-1 NYCFC: Badji plays hero for Rapids
MLS Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
WATCH: RSL reclaim lead on Savarino curler
MLS Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Badji levels matters late for Rapids
MLS Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Valeri scores in 8th straight match, sets MLS record
MLS Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Chicago 3-0 D.C.: Nikolic ties record
MLS Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
FC Dallas 0-0 Seattle: Tepid Texas affair - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Sporting KC 3-1 Revolution: SKC comeback at home
MLS Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Nikolic ties Fire's single-season goal record
MLS Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Vincent's diving header doubles Chicago's lead
MLS Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Rubio fortuitously nets his brace for 3-1 SKC
MLS Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Rusnak scores from distance for RSL
MLS Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Montreal 2-3 Minnesota: Danladi lifts Loons
MLS Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
WATCH: McNamara's gorgeous curling goal
MLS Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Danladi rocket gives Minnesota late lead
MLS Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Rubio slides in for SKC's go-ahead-goal
MLS Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Vancouver 2-2 Columbus: Tchani's late heroics
MLS Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
D.C. gift one to Chicago with brutal own goal
MLS Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Ramirez header pulls Minnesota back level
MLS Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Tchani's toe poke brings Caps level late in stoppage
MLS Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Dzemaili fires Impact into the lead
MLS Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Gerso finishes off slick SKC move
MLS Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Revs reduced to 10 after VAR
MLS Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Bunbury's deflected effort puts Revs up early
MLS Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Manneh's vicious strike hands Crew 2-1 lead
MLS Highlights
5 hours ago
Read