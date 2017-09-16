Previous
Liverpool
Burnley
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Watford
Manchester City
0
6
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Swansea City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Getafe
Barcelona
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atlanta United FC
Orlando City SC
3
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
LA Galaxy
Toronto FC
0
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Mainz
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AS Monaco
Strasbourg
3
0
FT
Game Details
AS Roma
Hellas Verona
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Málaga
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Vancouver Whitecaps
Columbus Crew SC
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Guadalajara
Pumas UNAM
1
1
FT
Game Details
Next

Now Playing

Rubio fortuitously nets his brace for 3-1 SKC

MLS Highlights

