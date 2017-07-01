What's at stake for USMNT players at the Gold Cup?

The FC crew assess the roles of Kellyn Acosta and Dom Dwyer for the U.S. going forward after strong showings against Ghana.

As important as the Gold Cup is to the United States as a continental championship and half a ticket to the 2021 Confederations Cup, the tournament's worth in the big picture is how it serves as a proving ground for World Cup qualifying and next year's final tournament in Russia.

With that in mind, here's a snapshot of what's at stake for each player on the Gold Cup roster, with a focus on contributing to this fall's World Cup qualifying squads and (assuming qualification) the World Cup team next summer.

Goalkeepers

Brad Guzan: His standing with the national team will be the least affected of anyone's by the Gold Cup, as he's locked into 1A keeper status next to Tim Howard. Only an injury will change that.

