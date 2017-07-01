What's at stake for USMNT players at the Gold Cup?

Previous
Atlanta United FC
San Jose Earthquakes
4
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Minnesota United FC
Columbus Crew SC
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
FC Dallas
DC United
4
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Colorado Rapids
Seattle Sounders FC
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
LA Galaxy
Real Salt Lake
2
6
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Europa FC
T.N.S.
1
3
AET
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 4
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Progres Niederkorn
Rangers
2
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next
Once viewed as a rising star for the USMNT, Jordan Morris still has plenty to prove for the national team.

What's at stake for USMNT at Gold Cup?

United States Men's National Team Paul Carr
Read

U.S. expectation at the Gold Cup: Win it!

United States Noah Davis
Read

Can Prem move revive Williams' U.S. career?

English Premier League
Read

PSG, U.S. expect big things from Weah

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Will midfield depth change the way U.S. play?

CONCACAF Gold Cup
Read

The Sweeper: Messi says 'I do'

Spanish Primera División
Read

U.S. players with something to prove

United States Jason Davis
Read

PSG give U.S.'s Weah, 17, first pro contract

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Kellyn Acosta

U.S. midfield evolves ahead of Gold Cup

United States Jeff Carlisle
Read

Where is Dwyer in U.S. pecking order?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Arena pleased with Dwyer's U.S. debut

International Friendly
Read

Is this Lichaj's moment to step up?

United States Noah Davis
Read

Dwyer scores, turns in emphatic debut

United States Jeff Carlisle
Read
Dom Dwyer scored less than 20 minutes into his U.S. career.

U.S.'s Arena happy as Dwyer grabs chance

United States Jeff Carlisle
Read

USMNT's win a useful exercise for Arena

International Friendly
Read
Dom Dwyer

Dwyer and Rowe impress on debut

United States Player Ratings Jason Davis
Read

Acosta: Chemistry solid in new U.S. team

United States ESPN staff
Read

Dwyer: I just wanted to make an impact

International Friendly
Read
Dom Dwyer scored less than 20 minutes into his U.S. career.

Dwyer's dream debut as U.S. beats Ghana

The Match Jeff Carlisle
Read

Acosta: Hopefully first of many goals

International Friendly
Read
By Paul Carr
Share
Tweet
   

What's at stake for USMNT players at the Gold Cup?

The FC crew assess the roles of Kellyn Acosta and Dom Dwyer for the U.S. going forward after strong showings against Ghana.

As important as the Gold Cup is to the United States as a continental championship and half a ticket to the 2021 Confederations Cup, the tournament's worth in the big picture is how it serves as a proving ground for World Cup qualifying and next year's final tournament in Russia.

With that in mind, here's a snapshot of what's at stake for each player on the Gold Cup roster, with a focus on contributing to this fall's World Cup qualifying squads and (assuming qualification) the World Cup team next summer.

Goalkeepers

Brad Guzan: His standing with the national team will be the least affected of anyone's by the Gold Cup, as he's locked into 1A keeper status next to Tim Howard. Only an injury will change that.

...