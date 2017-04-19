Juventus' defense will prevent a Barcelona comeback
Another week, another massive Champions League deficit for Barcelona to overcome. After spotting Paris Saint-Germain four goals in their opening leg, Barcelona famously roared back to a 6-1 victory in match two. Their prize was a quarterfinals showdown with Juventus. They promptly went to Italy and lost the first leg of that matchup 3-0. So, can Barcelona do it again? For the second round in a row, can they return to Camp Nou and claw back from an epic first-leg deficit?...