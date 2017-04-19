Juventus' defense will prevent a Barcelona comeback

The guys answer your tweets on benching Diego Costa, Conte's tactics, and how Juve stack up to Barca without Dybala.

Another week, another massive Champions League deficit for Barcelona to overcome. After spotting Paris Saint-Germain four goals in their opening leg, Barcelona famously roared back to a 6-1 victory in match two. Their prize was a quarterfinals showdown with Juventus. They promptly went to Italy and lost the first leg of that matchup 3-0. So, can Barcelona do it again? For the second round in a row, can they return to Camp Nou and claw back from an epic first-leg deficit?

...