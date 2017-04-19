Juventus' defense will prevent a Barcelona comeback

Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Home: 7/2  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 16/1  Draw: 15/2  Away: 1/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Enrique talks Barca comeback

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Iniesta wouldn't swap teammates for Alves

UEFA Champions League Sam Marsden
Read

Leicester, Atletico vying for UCL semis

Five Aside ESPN Stats & Information
Read
Radamel Falcao

Monaco eye Champions League history

Champions League Julien Laurens
Read
Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and the Juventus defense are the best in the world, and that means Barcelona's chances of another incredible comeback victory are slim.

Juve defense will prevent Barca comeback

Champions League Mike Goodman
Read

Africans in the Champions League: QF preview

Football Ed Dove
Read

Madrid clubs look to assert UCL power

Champions League Nick Ames
Read

Leicester 'comfortable' as underdogs

UEFA Champions League
Read

Bayern don't do big deals like Real - director

Bayern Munich Dermot Corrigan
Read

Depleted Bayern defence in Real's sights

Real Madrid Ed Alvarez
Read

Lewandowski gives Bayern confidence

UEFA Champions League
Read

Simeone likens Leicester's style to Atleti

UEFA Champions League
Read

Leicester to pull off another UCL comeback?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Dybala: No reason for Juve to envy Barca

Juventus ESPN staff
Read

Burley: Bayern are far from hopeless

ESPN FC TV
Read
Robert Lewandowski

Cox: What each UCL team needs to advance

UEFA Champions League Michael Cox
Read

Zidane rules Bale out of Bayern clash

UEFA Champions League
Read
Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski will play vs. Real - Ancelotti

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Atleti's Simeone against away-goals rule

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Real MadridReal Madrid
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
 By Mike L. Goodman
Share
Tweet
   

Juventus' defense will prevent a Barcelona comeback

The guys answer your tweets on benching Diego Costa, Conte's tactics, and how Juve stack up to Barca without Dybala.

Another week, another massive Champions League deficit for Barcelona to overcome. After spotting Paris Saint-Germain four goals in their opening leg, Barcelona famously roared back to a 6-1 victory in match two. Their prize was a quarterfinals showdown with Juventus. They promptly went to Italy and lost the first leg of that matchup 3-0. So, can Barcelona do it again? For the second round in a row, can they return to Camp Nou and claw back from an epic first-leg deficit?

...