Can Leicester City overcome the odds again?

The FC panel debate whether or not Leicester City can turn around the tie in the second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Leicester City's up and down season comes to a head this week against Atletico Madrid. After parting ways with last year's miracle worker, Claudio Ranieri, the team has recovered from flirting with relegation to solid midtable status. Under Craig Shakespeare, the assistant now in charge, the team has taken 16 out of a possible 21 points in the Premier League, including winning his first five Premier League games as the manager. They're also tantalizingly close to a berth in the Champions League semifinals. They only trail Diego Simeone's powerhouse Atletico team 1-0 ahead of a second leg at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday. A season after history's most unlikely Premier League championship, can Leicester keep their dreams of an equally unlikely Champions League victory afloat?

...