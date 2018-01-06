Xavi Hernandez urges Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery to follow him to Qatar

Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez reveals why he felt it right to leave Real Madrid.

Former Barcelona captain Xavi Hernandez has told German newspaper Bild that Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery should join him in moving to Qatar.

Ribery, 34, is Bayern's longest-serving player, having arrived from Marseille in 2007, but he will become a free agent in the summer when his contract expires.

The former France international said in March he was open to a move to the MLS, China, Qatar or Dubai when his time at the German champions comes to an end.

Xavi, 37, helped Barcelona to a succession of trophies under Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique before moving to Qatari club Al-Sadd in 2015 and he wants Ribery to do the same:

"I would love to play with him. It would be nice if he moved to us," he said.

"Ribery is one of the best players of the last decade in Europe. He's a top player -- definitely one of the best players in France's history."

Xavi added Ribery still had one or two years remaining at the top level with Bayern and said "the standard of football in Qatar is different than in Europe."

But he added: "Everyone would be pleased if he moved to Qatar and it would definitely be nice for Franck Ribery to move here -- perhaps after the World Cup."

Ribery will turn 35 in April and is currently on a winter training camp with Bayern in Doha, Qatar.

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.