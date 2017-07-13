Adnan Januzaj close to signing for Real Sociedad from Man United - sources

Adrian Healey checks in from Los Angeles, where Romelu Lukaku and Man United began training Monday ahead of the ICC.

Adnan Januzaj is set to sign for Real Sociedad, sources have told ESPN FC.

The 22-year-old is in Spain to firm up the deal ahead of an €11 million move to the La Liga side.

Januzaj was omitted from the United squad for their preseason tour of the United States when it was announced on Sunday.

He's now set to leave Old Trafford after manager Jose Mourinho decided the forward is surplus to requirements.

Januzaj was handed his United debut as a teenager in 2013 and went on to make 35 appearances in his breakthrough campaign under David Moyes.

He signed a five-year deal in October 2013 to ward off interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Real Madrid.

But after falling out of favour under Moyes' replacement, Louis van Gaal, he was sent on loan to Borussia Dortmund at the start of the 2015-16 season.

He was recalled in January 2016 after failing to break into the Dortmund team. His last appearance for United came as a late substitute during the 3-2 defeat to West Ham in May 2016.

He spent last season on loan at Sunderland where he scored once in 28 games as Moyes' side were relegated from the Premier League.

Rob is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @RobDawsonESPN.