Adnan Januzaj close to signing for Real Sociedad from Man United - sources

Panama
Nicaragua
10:30 PM UTC
United States
Martinique
1:00 AM UTC Jul 13, 2017
Miami FC
FC Cincinnati
11:30 PM UTC
Jacksonville Armada
Puerto Rico FC
12:00 AM UTC Jul 13, 2017
Portugal U19
Netherlands U19
0
0
LIVE 1'
England U19
Czech Rep U19
4:00 PM UTC
MSK Zilina
FC Copenhagen
6:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Dundalk
Rosenborg
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Ozil wants to stay at Arsenal with Sanchez

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

AC Milan re-sign Donnarumma's brother

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Chelsea's Loftus-Cheek joins Palace on loan

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Guangzhou re-sign top-scorer Muriqui

Transfers Michael Church
Read

Transfers hanging in the balance

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Dani Ceballos in action for Real Betis against Deportivo la Coruna.

Setien: Ceballos should stay at Real Betis

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Olivier Ntcham in action for Genoa during a loan spell away from Manchester City.

Celtic sign Ntcham from Manchester City

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

West Ham want loan deal for Hart - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Mertesacker: Sanchez is 'definitely' staying

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

PSG doubled City's Alves offer - source

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

Zouma set for new deal, loan move - source

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Transfer Rater: Iheanacho to Tottenham

Transfers Andrew Gibney, Footballwhispers
Read

Denayer angry after City 'veto' Lyon move

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
James Rodriguez

James thanks Madrid for 'marvellous' years

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
Alvaro Morata

Chelsea in for Morata, Cuadrado to Arsenal?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read
Nikola Kalinic

Fiorentina give AC Milan 10 days to sign Kalinic

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Teko Modise on the sidelines for Mamelodi Sundowns

Teko Modise joins Cape Town City

Premier Soccer League Nick Said, KweséESPN
Read

LIVE: Inter want Matic; Hart West Ham bound

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Manchester United are keen on Alvaro Morata but have not agreed a deal with Real Madrid so far.

Chelsea turn to Morata, prep £62m bid

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

United to ramp up talks for Perisic - sources

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read
 By Rob Dawson, Man United correspondent
Adnan Januzaj close to signing for Real Sociedad from Man United - sources

Adrian Healey checks in from Los Angeles, where Romelu Lukaku and Man United began training Monday ahead of the ICC.

Adnan Januzaj is set to sign for Real Sociedad, sources have told ESPN FC.

The 22-year-old is in Spain to firm up the deal ahead of an €11 million move to the La Liga side.

Januzaj was omitted from the United squad for their preseason tour of the United States when it was announced on Sunday.

He's now set to leave Old Trafford after manager Jose Mourinho decided the forward is surplus to requirements.

Januzaj was handed his United debut as a teenager in 2013 and went on to make 35 appearances in his breakthrough campaign under David Moyes.

He signed a five-year deal in October 2013 to ward off interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Real Madrid.

But after falling out of favour under Moyes' replacement, Louis van Gaal, he was sent on loan to Borussia Dortmund at the start of the 2015-16 season.

He was recalled in January 2016 after failing to break into the Dortmund team. His last appearance for United came as a late substitute during the 3-2 defeat to West Ham in May 2016.

He spent last season on loan at Sunderland where he scored once in 28 games as Moyes' side were relegated from the Premier League.

Rob is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @RobDawsonESPN.

