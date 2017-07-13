'Remote' chance Arsenal's Lucas Perez returns to Deportivo - president

The FC panel assess Alexis Sanchez's clouded relationship with Arsenal and the chances of him making a move this summer.

Deportivo La Coruna's chances of signing Arsenal reserve forward Lucas Perez are "remote," club president Tino Fernandez has indicated.

The former Deportivo striker joined the Emirates club last summer for a reported fee of £17 million and has made it clear to Arsenal he wishes to leave this summer after becoming frustrated over a lack of first-team opportunities

The 28-year-old was left off Arsenal's 25-man squad for their summer tour of Australia and China, a strong suggestion he is not in the Gunners' plans for next season. But Fernandez stated on Monday he's been told by the London club that they are not interested in selling.

"Lucas is at a great club who made a big financial effort for him, there's a high level there and also the desire of the club is not to look for an exit," Fernandez said.

Lucas Perez is unsatisfied with his lack of first-team opportunities at Arsenal.

"We've spoken to Arsenal, we were interested and we informed them of that, although it's true that that was days ago and other things have happened since then, like the fact that he will not be with the team for a few games."

When asked if there was a chance of bringing Perez back to the Riazor for next season, Fernandez said: "The possibilities are remote."

