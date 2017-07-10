Previous
United States
Panama
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Martinique
Nicaragua
2
0
FT
Game Details
CR Vasco da Gama
Flamengo
0
1
FT
Game Details
Orange County SC
Phoenix Rising FC
1
1
FT
Game Details
Curacao
Jamaica
11:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Mexico
El Salvador
1:00 AM UTC Jul 10, 2017
Game Details
 By Peter O'Rourke
Share
Tweet
   

Arsenal weighing move for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic - sources

Shaka Hislop and Alexis Nunes dissect Arsenal's Premier League schedule and how they'll get on without UCL football.

Arsenal are weighing up a move for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, sources in Italy have told ESPN FC.

Arsene Wenger is looking to bolster his midfield options at the Emirates after bringing in full-back Sead Kolasinac and the club-record signing of French striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Wenger is a long-term admirer of Brozovic and had scouts watch the Croatian international in action on several occasions last season.

Brozovic has long been linked with a number of top Premier League clubs with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United credited with an interest in the skilled midfielder.

However, Arsenal are now stepping up their interest in the 24-year-old to supplement their squad with an eye to getting Arsenal back in the Premier League's top four next season.

Inter are open to offers for Brozovic, according to the sources, as they are looking to offload some players this summer in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Brozovic joined Inter from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015, but he has struggled to hold down a regular place or show his true form at the San Siro.

Brozovic, who can play anywhere across midfield, scored seven goals and contributed five assists in 35 appearances for Inter last season and Wenger sees him as someone who can add more creativity to his attacking armoury at the Emirates Stadium.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.

