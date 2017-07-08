Andres Guardado nearing move from PSV to Real Betis - club VP

Andres Guardado is nearing a move to La Liga club Real Betis, according to the club's president.

Mexico international Andres Guardado is set to sign for La Liga outfit Real Betis from PSV Eindhoven, according to Betis sporting vice president Lorenzo Serra Ferrer.

Guardado has been linked to the Spanish team over recent days and Serra is confident that Betis has fought off Major League Soccer and other interested parties to sign the 30-year-old Guadalajara native.

"He'll give us a lot," said Serra in a news conference Thursday. "He is a great footballer with an impressive resume. He has chosen Betis as a base to play in his fourth World Cup, which tells you the magnitude and relevance of the player."

Serra praised Guardado's versatility and said he could play at left-back, central midfield, as a No. 10 or on the left of midfield.

The deal hasn't been officially announced as of yet, but reports in Spain suggest Betis will pay PSV around €2 million for Guardado and the contract will run until 2020, while his current contract with PSV is set to expire in 2018.

Guardado recently featured for Mexico in the Confederations Cup and has previously played in La Liga for Deportivo La Coruna and Valencia.

Tom Marshall covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @MexicoWorldCup.