Axel Witsel confirms approach from Bayern Munich's Carlo Ancelotti

Previous
French Guiana
Canada
11:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Honduras
Costa Rica
1:00 AM UTC Jul 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
FC Edmonton
North Carolina FC
1:00 AM UTC Jul 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tianjin Quanjian
Guangzhou R&F
11:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
South Africa
Namibia
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tanzania
Lesotho
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Kylian Mbappe

Madrid ready to make record bid for Mbappe

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
PSV Eindhoven midfielder Andres Guardado

Real Betis VP confirms Guardado arrival

Transfers Tom Marshall
Read
Paulinho scores decisive goal in ACL R16

Barcelona's Paulinho bid rejected - reports

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Clichy set to sign for Istanbul Basaksehir

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Yuri to undergo PSG medical - Real Sociedad

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Amiens plotting move for Kakuta

Football Ed Dove, KweséESPN
Read

Gyan completes Kayserispor switch

Football Ed Dove, KweséESPN
Read

Sirigu: PSG did not show me enough respect

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Rooney to be given respectful United exit

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

PSG close to Real Sociedad's Yuri - agent

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Leicester eye £25m Iheanacho - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Keisuke Honda

Honda training with Orange County SC

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Iborra seals £12m move to Leicester

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Ben Arfa can leave Paris Saint-Germain

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Borja Valero Fiorentina

Fiorentina fans beg Valero not to leave

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Emenike completes Olympiakos move

Football Ed Dove, KweséESPN
Read

Augustin leaves PSG to join RB Leipzig

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Vicente Iborra and Sevilla are good, but they don't stand out as a legitimate contender to win the Champions League.

Leicester's Iborra perfect for Prem

Premier League Michael Yokhin
Read

Subotic would be tempted by U.S. return

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Carlos Kameni

Fenerbahce sign Carlos Kameni

Football Ed Dove, KweséESPN
Read
 By Mark Lovell
Share
Tweet
   

Axel Witsel confirms approach from Bayern Munich's Carlo Ancelotti

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says the club will not pay big money to buy Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.
Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal insists it'll be a special occasion for him when Chile play Germany in the Confederations Cup.
Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal insists it'll be a special occasion for him when Chile play Germany in the Confederations Cup.
Bayern Munich's new signing Corentin Tolisso regrets not winning any silverware with his former club Lyon but vows to win in Germany.

Tianjin Quanjian midfielder Axel Witsel has said Carlo Ancelotti was keen to sign him for Bayern Munich this summer.

Witsel, 28, moved to the Chinese Super League in January following four-and-a-half years in Russia with Zenit St Petersburg.

"Two weeks ago, Carlo Ancelotti called Fabio Cannavaro to ask him if he could contact me. He wanted me at Bayern," Witsel told Sport Foot Magazine in his native Belgium.

Cannavaro is currently Witsel's coach at the Chinese Super League club and played under Ancelotti between 2006 and 2008 at Parma.

Witsel said talks about a move to Germany never got off the ground after "Cannavaro replied to Ancelotti that he needs me."

"I have to take that into account, he's the one that brought me here," Witsel said.

However, the Belgium international definitely would have been interested in a move to the Bundesliga champions if the two Italian coaches had agreed to open discussions.

He added: "If he had given me the green light for talks? Bayern, it's Bayern ... I could have gone to Juventus [in January], but Bayern, that's one notch above."

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.