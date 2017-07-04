Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim: We could still lose more players

Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim says that there could be more players leaving the club this summer.

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has said more players could depart despite last season's Ligue 1 title success.

Monaco have already sold Nabil Dirar, who has moved to Fenerbahce, Valere Germain, who has joined domestic rivals Marseille, and Bernardo Silva, who has left for Manchester City.

City have also been linked with a move for defender Benjamin Mendy, while speculation continues to surround the future star of striker Kylian Mbappe after his dazzling breakthrough season and midfielder Fabinho is reported to be close to joining PSG.

Mbappe's prodigious rise has led to speculation he could become the world's most expensive player this summer.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with the 18-year-old, whose goals helped take Monaco to the French title and the Champions League semifinals.

But Jardim said that even if more stars left, the club's aim would remain the same.

"Three players have left -- Dirar, Valere and Bernardo," he told reporters. "Other players could leave us.

"Everyone knows our project. It hasn't changed, even if we have won the title. The project is the same. The goal is still to win.

"Nothing has changed. It's very important for us. What matters is the training of the young players and the quality of our game.

"The only thing that changes is that we are going to start the season being defending champions."

