Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim: We could still lose more players

Chile
Germany
0
1
FT
Portugal
Mexico
2
1
AET
Highlights
Bulgaria U19
England U19
1:30 PM UTC
Germany U19
Netherlands U19
4:00 PM UTC
Europa FC
T.N.S.
5:30 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Progres Niederkorn
Rangers
5:45 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Germany
Brazil
3:45 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Atlanta United FC
San Jose Earthquakes
11:00 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Minnesota United FC
Columbus Crew SC
11:00 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
FC Dallas
DC United
12:30 AM UTC Jul 5, 2017
Colorado Rapids
Seattle Sounders FC
1:00 AM UTC Jul 5, 2017
LA Galaxy
Real Salt Lake
2:30 AM UTC Jul 5, 2017
Ruben Neves

Transfer Rater: Ruben Neves to Wolves

Transfers Andrew Gibney, Footballwhispers
Read

Ronaldo or Mbappe? Pick the best value

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Sanchez must leave Arsenal - Zamorano

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
June 3, 2017 - Wins Champions League again

What types of transfer targets are there?

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
The playmaking abilities of Wesley Sneijder could be just the thing that tips the Serie A title race squarely in favour of Juventus.

Sampdoria make Sneijder offer - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Germany's Rudiger 'will see' about Chelsea

Transfers ESPN Staff
Read
Scott Jamieson

Melbourne City signs Scott Jamieson

Transfers AAP
Read

LIVE: Reds set £90m Coutinho price

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Alexandre Lacazette and Lyon advanced to the Europa League semis on Thursday.

Lacazette near Arsenal move - Lyon chief

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Arsenal to offer £125m for Mbappe

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Michael Keane stands on the pitch at Selhurst Park before the game between Burnley and Crystal Palace on April 29, 2017 in London. (Photo by Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images)

Sources: Keane set for Everton medical

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Jay Rodriguez celebrates after scoring a goal for Southampton against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Rodriguez joins WBA from Southampton

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

City's signing of Garre to be heard by CAS

Manchester City PA Sport
Read

Mourinho wants to keep Darmian - sources

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read

Jardim hoping to keep Mbappe at Monaco

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Sydney FC's Milos Dimitrijevic

Dimitrijevic leaves Sydney FC

A-League AAP
Read

Chicharito top West Ham target - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Three Prem teams eye Chalobah - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Arsenal close to Lacazette deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Ancelotti would 'like' Alexis if price is right

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim: We could still lose more players

Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim says that there could be more players leaving the club this summer.
Amid reports that Zinedine Zidane called Kylian Mbappe about joining Real Madrid, Julien Laurens weighs in on a potential move.

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has said more players could depart despite last season's Ligue 1 title success.

Monaco have already sold Nabil Dirar, who has moved to Fenerbahce, Valere Germain, who has joined domestic rivals Marseille, and Bernardo Silva, who has left for Manchester City.

City have also been linked with a move for defender Benjamin Mendy, while speculation continues to surround the future star of striker Kylian Mbappe after his dazzling breakthrough season and midfielder Fabinho is reported to be close to joining PSG.

Mbappe's prodigious rise has led to speculation he could become the world's most expensive player this summer.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with the 18-year-old, whose goals helped take Monaco to the French title and the Champions League semifinals.

But Jardim said that even if more stars left, the club's aim would remain the same.

"Three players have left -- Dirar, Valere and Bernardo," he told reporters. "Other players could leave us.

"Everyone knows our project. It hasn't changed, even if we have won the title. The project is the same. The goal is still to win.

"Nothing has changed. It's very important for us. What matters is the training of the young players and the quality of our game.

"The only thing that changes is that we are going to start the season being defending champions."

