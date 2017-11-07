Clint Dempsey agrees one-year deal to return to Seattle Sounders - sources

Previous
Central Coast Mariners
Adelaide United
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Australia
Honduras
3
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Peru
New Zealand
2
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Cristian Roldan

How high is Cristian Roldan's ceiling?

Seattle Sounders Matt Pentz
Read

Dempsey is Comeback Player of the Year - Via MLS

Major League Soccer
Read

Dempsey agrees new Seattle deal - sources

Seattle Sounders Jeff Carlisle
Read

Dempsey MLS' Comeback Player of Year

Seattle Sounders FC Associated Press
Read

The Sweeper: Clubs get in on #280characters

English Premier League
Read

Beasley, Sounders win MLS Fair Play awards

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

Sounders, Dempsey in 2018 talks - sources

Seattle Sounders FC ESPN staff
Read

WATCH: Top 5 MLS Cup Playoffs goals so far

MLS Highlights
Read
Houston Dynamo defender Adolfo Machado celebrates after full-time of his team's win against Portland.

MLS final four: The storylines to watch

MLS playoffs Jeff Carlisle
Read

Schmetzer on Dempsey: 'He's hungry' - Via MLS

Major League Soccer
Read
Clint Dempsey celebrates after putting Seattle in front against Vancouver in the MLS playoffs.

Seattle boss hails 'big time' Dempsey in win

Major League Soccer Matt Pentz
Read
Seattle team celeb vs Vancouver 171102

Dempsey double sends Seattle through

Major League Soccer Matt Pentz
Read

Seattle 2-0 Vancouver: Dempsey at the double

MLS Highlights
Read
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FC
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver Whitecaps
2
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Dempsey doubles Seattle's lead in style

MLS Highlights
Read

Dempsey fires Seattle in front

MLS Highlights
Read

Dempsey's volley goes just wide for Seattle

MLS Highlights
Read

Did Seattle's Nouhou deserve a penalty?

MLS Highlights
Read

Dempsey talks U.S. soccer changes moving forward - Via Seattle

Major League Soccer
Read

Cascadia's soccer roots run deep

Major League Soccer Matt Pentz
Read
Jeff Carls  By Jeff Carlisle
Share
Tweet
   

Clint Dempsey agrees one-year deal to return to Seattle Sounders - sources

Clint Dempsey netted both of Seattle's goals as they cruised into the Western Conference final with a 2-0 win.
Brian Schmetzer lauds Clint Dempsey after his brace booked Seattle's place in the Western Conference final.

Clint Dempsey has signed a new contract with the Seattle Sounders, multiple sources have confirmed to ESPN FC.

Sources said Dempsey has signed a one-year deal worth between $1.5-2 million, and he will remain one of the team's three designated players.

Dempsey's current contract, which according to the MLS Players' Union will pay him $3.89m in guaranteed compensation in 2017, is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, though Seattle held a club option.

As such, there was speculation that this season might be Dempsey's last, at least in Seattle, and the fact that the U.S failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup seemed to make it less likely he would return.

But Dempsey has been in excellent form this season for the Sounders, scoring 14 league and postseason goals in 30 appearances, while adding five assists in leading Seattle into the Western Conference finals. His campaign was good enough to be named Comeback Player of the Year for 2017.

In light of such performances, negotiations have been going on for the past few weeks, sources confirmed, and now the U.S. international is set to remain in Rave Green through the end of the 2018 season.

Dempsey, 34, is perhaps the most decorated U.S. player ever. His 57 goals are tied with the Landon Donovan for the most in team history, and he scored in three straight World Cups.

At club level, Dempsey has spent time with the New England Revolution, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, and Seattle. Over the course of a 14-year professional career, Dempsey has amassed 151 goals in 456 appearances across all competitions.

Jeff Carlisle covers MLS and the U.S. national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @JeffreyCarlisle.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.