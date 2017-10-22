Previous
Chelsea
Watford
4
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Manchester United
2
0
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 10/3  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
1
0
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Home: 1/25  Draw: 14/1  Away: 50/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund
0
1
LIVE 51'
Game Details
Home: 10/1  Draw: 4/1  Away: 3/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hamburg SV
Bayern Munich
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 14/1  Draw: 13/2  Away: 2/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Barcelona
Málaga
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/20  Draw: 14/1  Away: 33/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
United States U17
England U17
0
0
LIVE 10'
Game Details
AS Monaco
Caen
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 15/4  Away: 6/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Napoli
Internazionale
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 7/2  Away: 5/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
U.A.N.L
Toluca
ESPN3 12:00 AM UTC Oct 22, 2017
Game Details
América
Necaxa
2:00 AM UTC Oct 22, 2017
Game Details
English Premier League Table

English Premier League (7 Games)

ChelseaChelsea
WatfordWatford
4
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Manchester UnitedManchester United
2
0
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 10/3  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Manchester CityManchester City
BurnleyBurnley
1
0
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Home: 1/25  Draw: 14/1  Away: 50/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
0
0
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Home: 13/10  Draw: 7/4  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stoke CityStoke City
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
0
2
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Home: 11/1  Draw: 5/1  Away: 2/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Swansea CitySwansea City
Leicester CityLeicester City
0
1
LIVE 38'
Game Details
Home: 8/1  Draw: 10/3  Away: 2/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
SouthamptonSouthampton
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
BT Sport 1 4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 12/5  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
English League Championship Table

English League Championship (11 Games)

Aston VillaAston Villa
FulhamFulham
1
0
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Home: 4/9  Draw: 10/3  Away: 13/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
BarnsleyBarnsley
Hull CityHull City
0
0
LIVE 38'
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 15/8  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bolton WanderersBolton Wanderers
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
1
0
LIVE 39'
Game Details
Home: 4/6  Draw: 5/2  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
BrentfordBrentford
SunderlandSunderland
1
1
LIVE 38'
Game Details
Home: 10/11  Draw: 12/5  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bristol CityBristol City
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
0
2
LIVE 36'
Game Details
Home: 9/1  Draw: 5/1  Away: 1/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Derby CountyDerby County
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield Wednesday
1
0
LIVE 37'
Game Details
Home: 1/7  Draw: 13/2  Away: 20/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Cardiff CityCardiff City
0
0
LIVE 39'
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 13/8  Away: 13/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
Burton AlbionBurton Albion
0
0
LIVE 37'
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 15/8  Away: 7/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sheffield UnitedSheffield United
ReadingReading
2
0
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton Wanderers
Preston North EndPreston North End
0
0
ESPN3 LIVE 39'
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 7/4  Away: 10/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
MillwallMillwall
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
ESPN3 4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 13/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Spanish Primera División Table

Spanish Primera División (4 Games)

LevanteLevante
GetafeGetafe
1
1
FT
Game Details
Real BetisReal Betis
AlavésAlavés
1
0
LIVE 25'
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 5/1  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
ValenciaValencia
Sevilla FCSevilla FC
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 11/4  Away: 12/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
BarcelonaBarcelona
MálagaMálaga
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/20  Draw: 14/1  Away: 33/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
German Bundesliga Table

German Bundesliga (5 Games)

Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia Monchengladbach
Bayer LeverkusenBayer Leverkusen
1
1
LIVE 50'
Game Details
Home: 7/4  Draw: 15/8  Away: 15/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
0
1
LIVE 51'
Game Details
Home: 10/1  Draw: 4/1  Away: 3/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
FC AugsburgFC Augsburg
Hannover 96Hannover 96
1
0
LIVE 49'
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 9/2  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig
VfB StuttgartVfB Stuttgart
1
0
LIVE 52'
Game Details
Home: 1/8  Draw: 6/1  Away: 25/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hamburg SVHamburg SV
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
BT Sport 3 4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 14/1  Draw: 13/2  Away: 2/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
Italian Serie A Table

Italian Serie A (2 Games)

SampdoriaSampdoria
CrotoneCrotone
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 3/1  Away: 21/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
NapoliNapoli
InternazionaleInternazionale
BT Sport Extra 6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 7/2  Away: 5/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
French Ligue 1 Table

French Ligue 1 (6 Games)

AS MonacoAS Monaco
CaenCaen
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 15/4  Away: 6/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
AngersAngers
ToulouseToulouse
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
MetzMetz
Dijon FCODijon FCO
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
NantesNantes
GuingampGuingamp
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
SC AmiensSC Amiens
BordeauxBordeaux
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
PickCenter
Stade RennesStade Rennes
LilleLille
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 5/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
English League One Table

English League One (12 Games)

AFC WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
Plymouth ArgylePlymouth Argyle
0
0
LIVE 38'
Game Details
Blackburn RoversBlackburn Rovers
PortsmouthPortsmouth
1
0
LIVE 39'
Game Details
BlackpoolBlackpool
Wigan AthleticWigan Athletic
1
0
LIVE 33'
Game Details
Home: 6/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 12/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bradford CityBradford City
Charlton AthleticCharlton Athletic
0
0
LIVE 37'
Game Details
Doncaster RoversDoncaster Rovers
WalsallWalsall
0
0
LIVE 36'
Game Details
GillinghamGillingham
Northampton TownNorthampton Town
0
0
LIVE 33'
Game Details
Milton Keynes DonsMilton Keynes Dons
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
1
1
LIVE 38'
Game Details
Oxford UnitedOxford United
Rotherham UnitedRotherham United
2
1
LIVE 38'
Game Details
RochdaleRochdale
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
1
0
LIVE 38'
Game Details
Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe United
Peterborough UnitedPeterborough United
0
0
LIVE 38'
Game Details
Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury Town
Fleetwood TownFleetwood Town
0
0
LIVE 37'
Game Details
Southend UnitedSouthend United
BuryBury
0
0
LIVE 33'
Game Details
English League Two Table

English League Two (12 Games)

BarnetBarnet
Yeovil TownYeovil Town
1
0
LIVE 37'
Game Details
Cambridge UnitedCambridge United
ChesterfieldChesterfield
0
0
LIVE 31'
Game Details
Carlisle UnitedCarlisle United
Notts CountyNotts County
1
0
LIVE 37'
Game Details
Cheltenham TownCheltenham Town
Lincoln CityLincoln City
1
0
LIVE 37'
Game Details
Coventry CityCoventry City
Colchester UnitedColchester United
0
0
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Crawley TownCrawley Town
Luton TownLuton Town
0
0
LIVE 39'
Game Details
Crewe AlexandraCrewe Alexandra
Accrington StanleyAccrington Stanley
0
2
LIVE 36'
Game Details
Exeter CityExeter City
Port ValePort Vale
0
1
LIVE 38'
Game Details
MorecambeMorecambe
Grimsby TownGrimsby Town
0
0
LIVE 38'
Game Details
Newport CountyNewport County
Mansfield TownMansfield Town
0
1
LIVE 40'
Game Details
StevenageStevenage
Forest Green RoversForest Green Rovers
0
0
LIVE 33'
Game Details
Swindon TownSwindon Town
Wycombe WanderersWycombe Wanderers
1
0
LIVE 38'
Game Details
English National League Table

English National League (12 Games)

AFC FyldeAFC Fylde
Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
1
1
LIVE 25'
Game Details
Aldershot TownAldershot Town
Tranmere RoversTranmere Rovers
0
1
LIVE 17'
Game Details
BromleyBromley
WokingWoking
0
0
LIVE 0'
Game Details
Chester FCChester FC
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
0
1
LIVE 31'
Game Details
Dagenham & RedbridgeDagenham & Redbridge
WrexhamWrexham
0
0
LIVE 32'
Game Details
DoverDover
Maidenhead UtdMaidenhead Utd
0
0
LIVE 33'
Game Details
EastleighEastleigh
GatesheadGateshead
1
0
LIVE 33'
Game Details
Ebbsfleet UnitedEbbsfleet United
BarrowBarrow
1
0
LIVE 24'
Game Details
GuiseleyGuiseley
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
1
0
LIVE 27'
Game Details
HalifaxHalifax
Torquay UnitedTorquay United
0
0
LIVE 0'
Game Details
Hartlepool UnitedHartlepool United
Sutton UnitedSutton United
0
0
LIVE 0'
Game Details
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Macclesfield TownMacclesfield Town
0
0
LIVE 19'
Game Details
Scottish Communities League Cup (1 Game)

HibernianHibernian
CelticCeltic
2
4
FT
Game Details
Scottish Premiership Table

Scottish Premiership (3 Games)

Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
0
0
LIVE 38'
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 15/8  Away: 10/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
DundeeDundee
0
1
LIVE 38'
Game Details
Home: 6/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 1/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Ross CountyRoss County
Hamilton AcademicalHamilton Academical
0
0
LIVE 37'
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 2/1  Away: 10/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Scottish Championship Table

Scottish Championship (5 Games)

Brechin CityBrechin City
Queen of the SouthQueen of the South
0
0
LIVE 41'
Game Details
Dundee UnitedDundee United
Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness Caledonian Thistle
0
2
LIVE 38'
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 5/2  Away: 8/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Dunfermline AthleticDunfermline Athletic
LivingstonLivingston
2
0
LIVE 38'
Game Details
FalkirkFalkirk
St MirrenSt Mirren
0
0
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Greenock MortonGreenock Morton
DumbartonDumbarton
0
1
LIVE 41'
Game Details
Scottish League One Table

Scottish League One (5 Games)

Albion RoversAlbion Rovers
Queen's ParkQueen's Park
0
0
LIVE 39'
Game Details
Alloa AthleticAlloa Athletic
East FifeEast Fife
1
1
LIVE 38'
Game Details
ArbroathArbroath
AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
4
1
LIVE 38'
Game Details
Forfar AthleticForfar Athletic
Ayr UnitedAyr United
0
1
LIVE 38'
Game Details
StranraerStranraer
Raith RoversRaith Rovers
1
1
LIVE 38'
Game Details
Scottish League Two Table

Scottish League Two (5 Games)

Berwick RangersBerwick Rangers
MontroseMontrose
0
1
LIVE 38'
Game Details
ClydeClyde
PeterheadPeterhead
1
1
LIVE 39'
Game Details
CowdenbeathCowdenbeath
Stirling AlbionStirling Albion
0
2
LIVE 38'
Game Details
Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic
0
0
LIVE 38'
Game Details
Elgin CityElgin City
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
0
0
LIVE 36'
Game Details
Dutch Eredivisie Table

Dutch Eredivisie (4 Games)

NAC BredaNAC Breda
PEC ZwollePEC Zwolle
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/4  Draw: 12/5  Away: 29/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
ExcelsiorExcelsior
Sparta RotterdamSparta Rotterdam
5:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/11  Draw: 13/5  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
VVV VenloVVV Venlo
ADO Den HaagADO Den Haag
5:45 PM UTC
Game Details
FC TwenteFC Twente
Roda JC KerkradeRoda JC Kerkrade
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/20  Draw: 7/2  Away: 5/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Portuguese Liga Table

Portuguese Liga (3 Games)

FeirenseFeirense
Rio AveRio Ave
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/5  Draw: 2/1  Away: 6/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Vitoria SetubalVitoria Setubal
MaritimoMaritimo
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 2/1  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
FC PortoFC Porto
Paços de FerreiraPaços de Ferreira
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/9  Draw: 8/1  Away: 25/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Russian Premier League Table

Russian Premier League (4 Games)

SKA-KhabarovskSKA-Khabarovsk
FC UfaFC Ufa
2
2
FT
Game Details
FC TosnoFC Tosno
RostovRostov
1
1
FT
Game Details
FK Rubin KazanFK Rubin Kazan
Dinamo MoscowDinamo Moscow
0
0
LIVE 51'
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 1/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Spartak MoscowSpartak Moscow
FK Amkar PermFK Amkar Perm
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Welsh Premier League Table

Welsh Premier League (4 Games)

Bala TownBala Town
Barry TownBarry Town
2
0
LIVE 45'
Game Details
Cardiff MUCardiff MU
NewtownNewtown
1
0
LIVE 45'
Game Details
Cefn DruidsCefn Druids
CarmarthenCarmarthen
0
0
LIVE 45'
Game Details
Connah's QuayConnah's Quay
Llandudno TownLlandudno Town
4:15 PM UTC
Game Details
U-17 World Cup (2 Games)

Mali U17Mali U17
Ghana U17Ghana U17
2
1
FT
Game Details
United States U17United States U17
England U17England U17
0
0
LIVE 10'
Game Details
Australian A-League Table

Australian A-League (2 Games)

Sydney FCSydney FC
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
2
2
FT
Game Details
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
6:00 AM UTC Sun, Oct 22
Game Details
Chinese Super League Table

Chinese Super League (2 Games)

Yanbian Fude FCYanbian Fude FC
Henan JianyeHenan Jianye
1
2
FT
Game Details
Tianjin QuanjianTianjin Quanjian
Hebei China Fortune FCHebei China Fortune FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Northern Irish Premiership Table

Northern Irish Premiership (4 Games)

Ballinamallard UtdBallinamallard Utd
CarrickCarrick
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
CliftonvilleCliftonville
ColeraineColeraine
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
GlenavonGlenavon
BallymenaBallymena
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Dungannon SwiftsDungannon Swifts
GlentoranGlentoran
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
League of Ireland Premier Division Table

League of Ireland Premier Division (1 Game)

SligoSligo
Derry CityDerry City
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Women's International Friendly (2 Games)

BrazilBrazil
North KoreaNorth Korea
2
0
FT
Game Details
ChinaChina
MexicoMexico
11:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Spanish Segunda División Table

Spanish Segunda División (4 Games)

HuescaHuesca
CádizCádiz
1
0
LIVE 40'
Game Details
NumanciaNumancia
GranadaGranada
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
La Hoya LorcaLa Hoya Lorca
TenerifeTenerife
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sevilla AtleticoSevilla Atletico
Real ZaragozaReal Zaragoza
6:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Italian Serie B Table

Italian Serie B (9 Games)

CesenaCesena
FoggiaFoggia
1
3
LIVE 70'
Game Details
PalermoPalermo
NovaraNovara
0
2
LIVE 79'
Game Details
ParmaParma
Virtus EntellaVirtus Entella
1
1
LIVE 71'
Game Details
Pro VercelliPro Vercelli
CarpiCarpi
0
0
LIVE 76'
Game Details
SalernitanaSalernitana
FrosinoneFrosinone
1
1
LIVE 82'
Game Details
SpeziaSpezia
PerugiaPerugia
3
1
LIVE 79'
Game Details
TernanaTernana
AscoliAscoli
1
1
LIVE 79'
Game Details
US PescaraUS Pescara
US AvellinoUS Avellino
1
1
LIVE 79'
Game Details
Venezia FCVenezia FC
EmpoliEmpoli
0
0
LIVE 80'
Game Details
German 2. Bundesliga Table

German 2. Bundesliga (3 Games)

FC Union BerlinFC Union Berlin
SpVgg Greuther FurthSpVgg Greuther Furth
3
1
FT
Game Details
Holstein KielHolstein Kiel
Arminia BielefeldArminia Bielefeld
2
1
FT
Game Details
TSV Eintracht BraunschweigTSV Eintracht Braunschweig
VfL BochumVfL Bochum
1
0
FT
Game Details
French Ligue 2 Table

French Ligue 2 (1 Game)

LensLens
Stade de ReimsStade de Reims
0
1
LIVE 79'
Game Details
Home: 28/1  Draw: 10/3  Away: 1/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Turkish Super Lig Table

Turkish Super Lig (3 Games)

OsmanlisporOsmanlispor
KarabüksporKarabükspor
3
0
FT
Game Details
Akhisar BelediyesporAkhisar Belediyespor
GenclerbirligiGenclerbirligi
1
3
LIVE 50'
Game Details
Yeni MalatyasporYeni Malatyaspor
TrabzonsporTrabzonspor
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Greek Super League Table

Greek Super League (3 Games)

LevadiakosLevadiakos
Pas GianninaPas Giannina
1
1
LIVE 78'
Game Details
KerkyraKerkyra
PanetolikosPanetolikos
3:15 PM UTC
Game Details
LamiaLamia
PanathinaikosPanathinaikos
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Belgian Jupiler League Table

Belgian Jupiler League (4 Games)

KSC LokerenKSC Lokeren
Royal Charleroi SCRoyal Charleroi SC
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
EupenEupen
KV MechelenKV Mechelen
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sint-TruidenseSint-Truidense
KV OostendeKV Oostende
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
KV KortrijkKV Kortrijk
KAA GentKAA Gent
6:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Romanian First Division Table

Romanian First Division (2 Games)

Juventus BucharestJuventus Bucharest
Sepsi Sfantu GheorgheSepsi Sfantu Gheorghe
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Viitorul ConstantaViitorul Constanta
CFR Cluj-NapocaCFR Cluj-Napoca
5:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Israeli Premier League Table

Israeli Premier League (4 Games)

Bnei YehudaBnei Yehuda
Moadon Sport AshdodMoadon Sport Ashdod
1:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Hapoel AcreHapoel Acre
Hapoel Ra'ananaHapoel Ra'anana
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Maccabi NetanyaMaccabi Netanya
Hapoel Kiryat ShmonaHapoel Kiryat Shmona
3:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Maccabi HaifaMaccabi Haifa
Beitar JerusalemBeitar Jerusalem
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Austrian Bundesliga Table

Austrian Bundesliga (3 Games)

SK Sturm GrazSK Sturm Graz
SV MattersburgSV Mattersburg
1
1
LIVE 39'
Game Details
SC Rheindorf AltachSC Rheindorf Altach
RZ Pellets WACRZ Pellets WAC
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
St. PöltenSt. Pölten
LASK LinzLASK Linz
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Danish SAS-Ligaen Table

Danish SAS-Ligaen (1 Game)

Silkeborg IFSilkeborg IF
SonderjyskeSonderjyske
0
0
LIVE 45'
Game Details
Swedish Allsvenskanliga Table

Swedish Allsvenskanliga (1 Game)

AFC EskilstunaAFC Eskilstuna
ElfsborgElfsborg
1
1
LIVE 38'
Game Details
Norwegian Eliteserien Table

Norwegian Eliteserien (1 Game)

AalesundAalesund
Kristiansund BKKristiansund BK
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Maltese Premier League Table

Maltese Premier League (2 Games)

Senglea Athletic FCSenglea Athletic FC
Hamrun SpartansHamrun Spartans
1:00 PM UTC
Game Details
VallettaValletta
Tarxien RainbowsTarxien Rainbows
3:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Swiss Super League Table

Swiss Super League (2 Games)

FC BaselFC Basel
FC ThunFC Thun
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
FC ZürichFC Zürich
GrasshoppersGrasshoppers
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
North American Soccer League Table

North American Soccer League (3 Games)

Puerto Rico FCPuerto Rico FC
Indy ElevenIndy Eleven
ESPN3 7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
North Carolina FCNorth Carolina FC
San Francisco DeltasSan Francisco Deltas
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
FC EdmontonFC Edmonton
Miami FCMiami FC
ESPN3 1:00 AM UTC Sun, Oct 22
Game Details
Mexican Liga MX Table

Mexican Liga MX (5 Games)

Lobos BUAPLobos BUAP
Cruz AzulCruz Azul
10:00 PM UTC
Game Details
QuerétaroQuerétaro
SantosSantos
ESPNDeportes, ESPN3 10:00 PM UTC
Game Details
U.A.N.LU.A.N.L
TolucaToluca
ESPNDeportes, ESPN3 12:00 AM UTC Sun, Oct 22
Game Details
PachucaPachuca
PueblaPuebla
12:06 AM UTC Sun, Oct 22
Game Details
AméricaAmérica
NecaxaNecaxa
2:00 AM UTC Sun, Oct 22
Game Details
Ascenso MX Table

Ascenso MX (5 Games)

OaxacaOaxaca
Murcielagos FCMurcielagos FC
12:00 AM UTC Sun, Oct 22
Game Details
UAEM PotrosUAEM Potros
At. San LuisAt. San Luis
12:00 AM UTC Sun, Oct 22
Game Details
FC JuarezFC Juarez
Cimarrones de SonoraCimarrones de Sonora
1:00 AM UTC Sun, Oct 22
Game Details
Tampico MaderoTampico Madero
AtlanteAtlante
1:00 AM UTC Sun, Oct 22
Game Details
Dorados de SinaloaDorados de Sinaloa
Atlético ZacatepecAtlético Zacatepec
2:00 AM UTC Sun, Oct 22
Game Details
Futebol Brasileiro Table

Futebol Brasileiro (1 Game)

CR Vasco da GamaCR Vasco da Gama
Coritiba FBCCoritiba FBC
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Brasileiro C (1 Game)

CSACSA
Fortaleza CEFortaleza CE
9:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Brasileirao B Table

Brasileirao B (6 Games)

CriciúmaCriciúma
InternacionalInternacional
6:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Brasil de PelotasBrasil de Pelotas
Santa Cruz FCSanta Cruz FC
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
LondrinaLondrina
Paysandu SCPaysandu SC
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Vila Nova-GOVila Nova-GO
OesteOeste
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
América MineiroAmérica Mineiro
Paraná ClubeParaná Clube
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
LuverdenseLuverdense
Goiás ECGoiás EC
11:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Primera División de Chile Table

Primera División de Chile (4 Games)

Deportes IquiqueDeportes Iquique
Deportes TemucoDeportes Temuco
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
HuachipatoHuachipato
Universidad CatólicaUniversidad Católica
6:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Audax ItalianoAudax Italiano
Colo ColoColo Colo
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
San LuisSan Luis
AntofagastaAntofagasta
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Primera División de Uruguay Table

Primera División de Uruguay (4 Games)

LiverpoolLiverpool
NacionalNacional
Postp
Game Details
Plaza ColoniaPlaza Colonia
JuventudJuventud
Postp
Game Details
Racing (U)Racing (U)
Rampla JuniorsRampla Juniors
Postp
Game Details
River PlateRiver Plate
Sud AméricaSud América
Postp
Game Details
Liga Águila Table

Liga Águila (4 Games)

EnvigadoEnvigado
Atlético HuilaAtlético Huila
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Deportes TolimaDeportes Tolima
BucaramangaBucaramanga
10:30 PM UTC
Game Details
La EquidadLa Equidad
Independiente MedellínIndependiente Medellín
11:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Atlético JuniorAtlético Junior
Independiente Santa FeIndependiente Santa Fe
12:45 AM UTC Sun, Oct 22
Game Details
Primera Profesional de Perú Table

Primera Profesional de Perú (6 Games)

San MartinSan Martin
Alianza AtléticoAlianza Atlético
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Sporting CristalSporting Cristal
Sport RosarioSport Rosario
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sport HuancayoSport Huancayo
Deportivo Municipal LimaDeportivo Municipal Lima
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
MelgarMelgar
Academia CantolaoAcademia Cantolao
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Real GarcilasoReal Garcilaso
Universitario de DeportesUniversitario de Deportes
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Alianza LimaAlianza Lima
Unión ComercioUnión Comercio
12:30 AM UTC Sun, Oct 22
Game Details
Primera División de Paraguay Table

Primera División de Paraguay (2 Games)

LibertadLibertad
Cerro PorteñoCerro Porteño
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
NacionalNacional
Rubio ÑúRubio Ñú
11:10 PM UTC
Game Details
Liga Profesional Boliviana Table

Liga Profesional Boliviana (1 Game)

BolívarBolívar
GuabiráGuabirá
12:00 AM UTC Sun, Oct 22
Game Details
Japanese J League Table

Japanese J League (2 Games)

FC TokyoFC Tokyo
Consadole SapporoConsadole Sapporo
1
2
FT
Game Details
Yokohama F. MarinosYokohama F. Marinos
Kashima AntlersKashima Antlers
3
2
FT
Game Details
Indonesian Super League Table

Indonesian Super League (1 Game)

PerseruPerseru
PersipuraPersipura
6:30 AM UTC Sun, Oct 22
Game Details
CAF Confederations Cup (1 Game)

FUS RabatFUS Rabat
TP MazembeTP Mazembe
8:30 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Singapore S-League Table

Singapore S-League (2 Games)

Young LionsYoung Lions
Geylang InternationalGeylang International
11:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Brunei DPMMBrunei DPMM
WarriorsWarriors
12:15 PM UTC
Game Details
South African Premiership Table

South African Premiership (6 Games)

Golden ArrowsGolden Arrows
Polokwane City FCPolokwane City FC
1
1
LIVE 49'
Game Details
Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs
Orlando PiratesOrlando Pirates
0
0
LIVE 45'
Game Details
Ajax Cape TownAjax Cape Town
Bloem CelticBloem Celtic
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Free State StarsFree State Stars
Platinum StarsPlatinum Stars
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns
AmazuluAmazulu
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Maritzburg UtdMaritzburg Utd
SuperSport UnitedSuperSport United
Postp
Postponed - Other
Game Details
South African National First Division Table

South African National First Division (6 Games)

Highlands Park FCHighlands Park FC
Super EaglesSuper Eagles
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Mbombela UnitedMbombela United
Royal EaglesRoyal Eagles
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Mthatha BucksMthatha Bucks
Cape Town All StarsCape Town All Stars
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Richards BayRichards Bay
UthongathiUthongathi
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Tshakhuma Tsha MadzivhandilaTshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila
Stellenbosch FCStellenbosch FC
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Witbank SpursWitbank Spurs
Ubuntu Cape TownUbuntu Cape Town
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Zambia Super League Table

Zambia Super League (7 Games)

Forest RangersForest Rangers
Konkola BladesKonkola Blades
11:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Lumwana RadiantsLumwana Radiants
ZanacoZanaco
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
BulidconBulidcon
Nakambala LeopardsNakambala Leopards
1:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Lusaka DynamosLusaka Dynamos
Zesco UnitedZesco United
1:00 PM UTC
Game Details
NkwaziNkwazi
Nchanga RangersNchanga Rangers
1:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Power DynamosPower Dynamos
NkanaNkana
1:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Real NakondeReal Nakonde
City of LusakaCity of Lusaka
1:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Kenyan Premier League Table

Kenyan Premier League (7 Games)

Ulinzi StarsUlinzi Stars
Gor MahiaGor Mahia
0
1
FT
Game Details
Chemelil SugarChemelil Sugar
Western StimaWestern Stima
Postp
Game Details
Gor MahiaGor Mahia
Sony SugarSony Sugar
Postp
Game Details
Muhoroni YouthMuhoroni Youth
AFC LeopardsAFC Leopards
Postp
Game Details
Nakumatt FCNakumatt FC
Kariobangi SharksKariobangi Sharks
Postp
Game Details
Nzoia UnitedNzoia United
Kakamega HomeboysKakamega Homeboys
Postp
Game Details
Nzoia UnitedNzoia United
TuskerTusker
1
2
FT
Game Details
Uganda Super League Table

Uganda Super League (1 Game)

MbararaMbarara
Police FCPolice FC
1:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Primera División de Costa Rica Table

Primera División de Costa Rica (1 Game)

HeredianoHerediano
AlajuelenseAlajuelense
2:00 AM UTC Sun, Oct 22
Game Details
Primera División de El Salvador Table

Primera División de El Salvador (3 Games)

Pasaquina FCPasaquina FC
CD SonsonateCD Sonsonate
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
CD DragonCD Dragon
Municipal LimeñoMunicipal Limeño
9:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Luis Angel FirpoLuis Angel Firpo
ChalatenangoChalatenango
1:00 AM UTC Sun, Oct 22
Game Details
Liga Nacional de Guatemala Table

Liga Nacional de Guatemala (1 Game)

ComunicacionesComunicaciones
MalacatecoMalacateco
12:00 AM UTC Sun, Oct 22
Game Details
Primera División de Honduras Table

Primera División de Honduras (2 Games)

UPNFMUPNFM
Honduras ProgresoHonduras Progreso
TBD
Game Details
MarathonMarathon
CD MotaguaCD Motagua
1:00 AM UTC Sun, Oct 22
Game Details
