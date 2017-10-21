Rhian Brewster scored a hat-trick as England defeated the United States 4-1 in the quarter-finals of the U-17 World Cup in Goa.

The U.S. were outplayed all throughout, and following Brewster's first-half brace, Morgan Gibbs-White had already put the game beyond them with England's third in the 64th minute.

Josh Sargent, one of the U.S.'s better players on the night, got a consolation goal in the 72nd, before Brewster completed his hat-trick from a penalty in injury time.

England will face the winner of Sunday's quarterfinal between Brazil and Germany in the semi-final in Guwahati on Oct. 25.

The U.S. had the first shot at goal in the second minute when Andrew Carleton's right footer from outside the box just missed the right corner of the England goal.

Two minutes later, Tashan Oakley-Boothe's right footed shot from outside the box was saved in the centre of the goal by the American defence.

Timothy Weah's right-footer then missed the target by a whisker as U.S. continued to flounder chances.

England took the lead in the 11th minute through Brewster, whose right-footed shot from the centre of the box slammed on to the top right corner. He made it 2-0 three minutes later with a brilliant scoop from the right side past onrushing goalkeeper Justin Garces.

Brewster was denied shortly afterward by Garces when he saved the English striker's left-footed shot from the left side of the box.

It was an end-to-end battle between the two teams from that point onward, but both the sides were guilty of missing great chances.

Sargent hit the bar with a right footed shot in the 23rd minute and two minutes later, Ayo Akinola was denied by the crossbar.

Garces made a handful of saves to keep his side in the hunt in the second half, but Gibbs-White put the game beyond them in the 64th minute with a right-footed shot after Brewster's pass.

Sargent reduced the margin with a right-footed shot from close range in the 72nd minute, but England remained in control for the remainder of the game.

U.S. substitute Sergino Dest hauled down Brewster in the final minute, allowing the Liverpool man finished off his hat-trick from the penalty spot.