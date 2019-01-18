Previous
Preston North End
Derby County
11:45 AM UTC
By Associated Press
Longtime Jose Mourinho assistant Rui Faria lands job at Qatar's Al Duhail

The longtime right-hand man of Jose Mourinho has taken up his first senior managerial job at a club in Qatar.

Rui Faria, who spent 17 years as Mourinho's assistant at Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United among other clubs, has signed a contract with Al Duhail.

The Qatari club announced the arrival of Faria on Friday, saying "one of the special names in the world of coaching" had turned down "great European offers."

Faria will be presented in his new role in the coming days.

On leaving United at the end of last season, the Portuguese coach said he wanted to "spend much more quality time with my family before pursuing a new challenge in my professional life."

