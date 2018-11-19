Qatar defender Abdelkarim Hassan named best player in Asia

Previous
Crystal Palace
Burnley
2
0
FT
Huddersfield Town
Brighton & Hove Albion
1
2
FT
Leicester City
Watford
2
0
FT
Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth
3
1
FT
Newcastle United
West Ham United
0
3
FT
Southampton
Manchester United
2
2
FT
Qatar's Hassan named Asia's best player

Qatar Reuters
Qatar 2-2 Iceland: Stunning strikes in Qatar

Most of Qatar's internationals were born and raised in the small Gulf state

Qatar's mystery men may not be 2022 flops after all

FIFA World Cup Mark Ogden
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
QatarQatar
0
1
FT
Afif stuns Swiss with late winner for Qatar

International Friendly
Infantino: World Cup in Qatar must be even better than Russia

FIFA World Cup
A British worker died at the Khalifa International Stadium last year.

Qatar probing worker's death at stadium site

FIFA World Cup Associated Press
MP urges FIFA to investigate Qatar bid allegations

Qatar ESPN
A British worker died at the Khalifa International Stadium last year.

FIFA confirms 2022 dates, but size undecided

FIFA World Cup ESPN
Russia set WC bar 'very, very high' - FIFA chief

FIFA World Cup Reuters
Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Gabi celebrates after scoring in the Europa League final.

Gabi: Xavi convinced me to join Al-Sadd

Al Sadd Dermot Corrigan
World Cup

Network accused of illegally showing WC games

FIFA World Cup Reuters
Khalifa International Stadium

FIFA won't discuss 2022 WC expansion this week

Blog - FIFA Reuters
Gianni Infantino's decision to entertain an offer for the Club World Cup could cause shockwaves around football.

World Cup expansion defended by Infantino

FIFA World Cup Ian Holyman
England U21England U21
Qatar U21Qatar U21
4
0
FT
Copa America Trophy

CONCACAF teams won't dispute 2019 Copa

Copa America ESPN staff
Khalifa International Stadium

Qatar wants to discuss 48-team WC in 2022

FIFA World Cup Associated Press
Bayern deny ignoring human rights advice

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
A British worker died at the Khalifa International Stadium last year.

Coroner condemns Qatar working practices

Qatar Associated Press
Xavi, Sneijder bringing star power to Qatar

Qatar Stars League John Duerden
By Reuters
Qatar defender Abdelkarim Hassan named best player in Asia

Abdelkarim Hassan played a key role for Qatar and for club side Al Sadd.

Qatari defender Abdelkarim Hassan has been named Asian Player of the Year for 2018, claiming the Asian Football Confederation's annual individual award ahead of Japanese duo Yuma Suzuki and Kenta Misao.

The left-back received the award at a ceremony in the Omani capital of Muscat after playing a key role in club side Al Sadd reaching the semifinals of the Asian Champions League this season.

"I am very glad and proud to achieve this award," said Hassan, who becomes the second Qatari to secure the award after 2006 winner Khalfan Ibrahim. "Every player in Asia dreams of winning such an award and this is a great testament to Qatar football. It is a great honour to be the second Qatari to win this award.

"Of course, I have to thank my teammates and I thank everyone who supported me in my career. Personally I did not expect to win, but this is a great source of pride for me and I am very thankful. I am still just 25 years old, I have a long way to go, and I hope to build on this success."

Midfielder Wang Shuang claimed the women's award to become the third Chinese player to pick up the trophy, following in the footsteps of Ma Xiaoxu and Bai Jie.

"I would like to thank the AFC for this remarkable award," she said. "It really means a lot to win this. I want to thank my country, the Chinese Football Association and my national teammates for putting their faith in me and always encouraging me to dream big."

Makoto Hasebe, who captained Japan to the knockout rounds of the World Cup in Russia last summer, was named the International Player of the Year, while Go Oiwa won the men's coach of the year title after steering Kashima Antlers to their first Asian Champions League title.

Japan's Asako Takakura won the women's coach of the year award for a sixth time.

