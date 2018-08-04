FIFA urged to carry out investigation of Qatar World Cup bid allegations

Previous
Paris Saint-Germain
AS Monaco
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
PSV Eindhoven
Feyenoord Rotterdam
(5) 0
(6) 0
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Birmingham City
Norwich City
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sheffield United
Swansea City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Internazionale
Lyon
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Juventus
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Barcelona
0
0
LIVE 24'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Everton
ESPN3 1:55 PM UTC Aug 4, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arsenal
Lazio
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Liverpool
Napoli
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Girona
Tottenham Hotspur
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
DC United
Orlando City SC
12:00 AM UTC Aug 13, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

MP urges FIFA to investigate Qatar bid allegations

Qatar ESPN
Read

FIFA confirms 2022 dates, but size undecided

FIFA World Cup ESPN
Read

Russia set WC bar 'very, very high' - FIFA chief

FIFA World Cup Reuters
Read
Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Gabi celebrates after scoring in the Europa League final.

Gabi: Xavi convinced me to join Al-Sadd

Al Sadd Dermot Corrigan
Read
World Cup

Network accused of illegally showing WC games

FIFA World Cup Reuters
Read
Khalifa International Stadium

FIFA won't discuss 2022 WC expansion this week

Blog - FIFA Reuters
Read
Gianni Infantino's decision to entertain an offer for the Club World Cup could cause shockwaves around football.

World Cup expansion defended by Infantino

FIFA World Cup Ian Holyman
Read
England U21England U21
Qatar U21Qatar U21
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Copa America Trophy

CONCACAF teams won't dispute 2019 Copa

Copa America ESPN staff
Read
Khalifa International Stadium

Qatar wants to discuss 48-team WC in 2022

FIFA World Cup Associated Press
Read

Bayern deny ignoring human rights advice

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read

Coroner condemns Qatar working practices

Qatar Associated Press
Read

Xavi, Sneijder bringing star power to Qatar

Qatar Stars League John Duerden
Read

England, Qatar explore pre-WC friendlies

England PA Sport
Read

EXCLUSIVE: Infantino hopeful 2018 & 2022 World Cups change perception of hosts

FIFA World Cup
Read

Blatter told Obama US lost before '22 vote

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read

Join me in Qatar, Xavi tells Bayern's Ribery

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read
QatarQatar
LiechtensteinLiechtenstein
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Blatter repeats Sarkozy claims over Qatar

FIFA World Cup Ian Holyman
Read
The Ras Abu Aboud Stadium is the seventh of eight World Cup venue designs to be announced.

Qatar denies Gulf crisis is hurting 2022

Qatar PA Sport
Read
By ESPN
Share
Tweet
   

FIFA urged to carry out investigation of Qatar World Cup bid allegations

Ian Darke shares his memories from his trip to Russia for the World Cup, and the FC crew discuss what made the 2018 tournament so entertaining.

FIFA should investigate allegations that the Qatar 2022 World Cup bid team ran a campaign to undermine rivals, a British Member of Parliament has said.

The Sunday Times reported that leaked documents revealed that the Qatar bid team used former CIA agents and a public relations company to sabotage other bidders by suggesting they did not have the domestic backing for a World Cup -- a key FIFA requirement.

Qatar won the right to stage the tournament, defeating other bids from Australia, the United States, South Korea and Japan, in 2010.

Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said it rejected the allegations, but Damian Collins, who chairs the UK's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, said an investigation should be carried out.

"It requires a proper independent investigation, and FIFA should make clear that will happen," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "If the Qataris have broken the rules, they should face some sanctions."

FIFA rules decree that bidders should not make "any written or oral statements of any kind, whether adverse or otherwise, about the bids or candidatures of any other member association."

In 2014, world football's governing body cleared Qatar's bid of corruption after a two-year investigation led by lawyer Michael Garcia, concluding that "for the most part the bidding process was fair and thorough."

However, the documents seen by the Sunday Times, which said they had been leaked by a whistleblower, were reported to have been unavailable during that investigation.

In a statement to ESPN FC, a FIFA spokesperson said: "Concerning the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup bidding process, as you are aware, a thorough investigation was conducted by Michael Garcia and his conclusions are available in the report."

Qatar said in a statement to ESPN FC: "The Supreme Committee rejects each and every allegation put forward by the Sunday Times. We have been thoroughly investigated and have been forthcoming with all information related to our bid, including the official investigation led by US attorney Michael Garcia. We have strictly adhered to all FIFA's rules and regulations for the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding process."

Last month, FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed that the 2022 World Cup would be played between Nov. 21 and Dec. 18 as the next edition of the tournament will switch to the winter months because of the summer climate in Qatar.

However, the number of participating teams is still unconfirmed. Infantino has floated the idea in the past that the World Cup could expand to 48 teams in 2022, four years ahead of schedule.

The 2026 tournament will be hosted jointly between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.