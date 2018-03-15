British coroner blames 'dangerous' Qatar World Cup site conditions for death

Previous
Barcelona
Chelsea
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Besiktas
Bayern Munich
5:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 5
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Atalanta
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Angers
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tauro FC
América
12:00 AM UTC Mar 15, 2018
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 4
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Guadalajara
Seattle Sounders FC
2:00 AM UTC Mar 15, 2018
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Coroner condemns Qatar working practices

Qatar Associated Press
Read

Xavi, Sneijder bringing star power to Qatar

Qatar Stars League John Duerden
Read

England, Qatar explore pre-WC friendlies

England PA Sport
Read

EXCLUSIVE: Infantino hopeful 2018 & 2022 World Cups change perception of hosts

FIFA World Cup
Read

Blatter told Obama US lost before '22 vote

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read

Join me in Qatar, Xavi tells Bayern's Ribery

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read
QatarQatar
LiechtensteinLiechtenstein
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Blatter repeats Sarkozy claims over Qatar

FIFA World Cup Ian Holyman
Read
The Ras Abu Aboud Stadium is the seventh of eight World Cup venue designs to be announced.

Qatar denies Gulf crisis is hurting 2022

Qatar PA Sport
Read

Bedoya: Exec said Qatar had $15m for bribes

Blog - FIFA Associated Press
Read
Home United winger Faris Ramli on attack

Faris beaten by Nagasaki to top FAS award

Singapore Kenneth Tan
Read
Singapore coach V. Sundramoorthy

Sundram refuses to blast sloppy Singapore

AFC Asian Cup qualifying Kenneth Tan
Read
Anwar Gargash Emirati minister

UAE official: Qatar review a must before WC

FIFA World Cup Associated Press
Read

Xavi open to coaching Qatar at 2022 WC

Qatar Adriana Garcia
Read

Lions 'to do damage' in Asian Cup qualifier

AFC Asian Cup qualifying Kenneth Tan
Read
Singapore coach V. Sundramoorthy

Singapore must tighten defence - Sundram

AFC Asian Cup qualifying Kenneth Tan
Read

Qatar: Blockade poses 'no risk' to 2022 WC

Qatar ESPN staff
Read
Faris Ramli scores for Singapore v Cambodia 2015

Faris goal as Singapore lose away to Qatar

International Friendly Kenneth Tan
Read
Faris Ramli vs. Myanmar

Lions ready to end winless streak - Faris

AFC Asian Cup qualifying Kenneth Tan
Read
Singapore coach V. Sundramoorthy

Singapore prepare in Doha heat for Qatar

AFC Asian Cup Qualifying Kenneth Tan
Read
 By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

British coroner blames 'dangerous' Qatar World Cup site conditions for death

FIFA president Gianni Infantino tells Gab Marcotti about his hopes that the 2018 and 2022 World Cups change negative perceptions of Russia and Qatar.

A British coroner has blamed dangerous working practices for the death of a worker on a 2022 World Cup stadium building site in Qatar.

An inquest heard that Zachary Cox fell nearly 40 metres in January 2017 when a faulty hoist he was using to put a suspended walkway in place broke at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

The 40-year-old Cox's safety harness snapped under the weight. He fell head first, sustaining brain injuries and a broken neck. Cox was born in South Africa but later lived in England.

Coroner Veronica Hamilton-Deeley told Brighton and Hove Coroner's Court that site managers "knew or should have known that they were effectively requiring a group of their workers to rely on potentially lethal equipment."

Hamilton-Deeley described a new system of hoists introduced to speed up construction as "downright dangerous."

The stadium contractor is Midmac-Six Construct, a venture between Belgian and Qatari firms.

World Cup organisers in Doha say four people employed on the project were removed from their jobs and banned from future tournament work.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.