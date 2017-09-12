Neymar: Winning trophies with PSG more important than Ballon d'Or

Previous
Austria Vienna
AC Milan
1
5
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atalanta
Everton
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Arsenal
FC Cologne
3
1
ESPN3 LIVE 84'
Game Details
Highlights
Hertha Berlin
Athletic Bilbao
0
0
FT
Game Details
Real Sociedad
Rosenborg
4
0
FT
Game Details
Marseille
Konyaspor
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Zulte-Waregem
Nice
1
5
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Next
Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona for €222 million.

PSG to pay Santos €9m from Neymar deal

Futebol Brasileiro Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG sign starlet Ruiz, 15, to youth contract

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Kylian Mbappe, centre, celebrates with Neymar, left, and Edinson Cavani after scoring against Metz.

PSG on top, Barca second; Madrid fall

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read
BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 12: Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou on September 12, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

Neymar, Messi and Kane in UCL best XI

Champions League Nick Ames
Read
Neymar celebrates after opening the scoring for PSG in a runaway win against Celtic.

Neymar: PSG trophies ahead of Ballon d'Or

Paris Saint-Germain ESPN staff
Read

Neymar winds up Celtic in UCL rout

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Neymar 'not thinking' about Ballon d'Or

UEFA Champions League
Read

Cavani eyes Champions League title with PSG

UEFA Champions League
Read

Cavani brightest of PSG's stars vs. Celtic

PSG Jonathan Johnson
Read
Falcao celebrates one of his two goals against Marseille on Sunday.

Bordeaux: Monaco fiscal advantage a worry

French Ligue 1 Ian Holyman
Read
Kylian Mbappe is confronted by a supporter during Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League victory against Celtic.

Celtic face action over Mbappe fan incident

UEFA Champions League PA Sport
Read
Mbappe celeb vs Celtic 170912

Celtic thrashing the 'ideal scenario' - PSG chief

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG start with statement win over Celtic

UEFA Champions League
Read

Extra Time: Barca or PSG, Suarez's struggles and Stevie's Twitter

ESPN FC TV
Read

Cavani, Neymar, Mbappe lead Celtic rout

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Read

Grading PSG's performance against Celtic

ESPN FC TV
Read
CelticCeltic
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
0
5
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Celtic 0-5 PSG: Flying start for PSG stars

Champions League Highlights
Read

Neymar 'free and happy' now - Filipe Luis

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read

Emery: Champions League is PSG's main target

UEFA Champions League
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Neymar: Winning trophies with PSG more important than Ballon d'Or

Paris Saint Germain's Neymar has admitted he would rather win titles with his club than win the Ballon d'Or.

Neymar has said his focus is firmly on helping new club Paris Saint-Germain to win trophies rather than landing the Ballon d'Or.

The world's most expensive footballer, who joined PSG for €222 million earlier this summer, was on the scoresheet as the Ligue 1 giants opened their Champions League campaign with a 5-0 demolition of Celtic on Tuesday.

And he said the prospect of winning that trophy, as well as helping PSG recapture the domestic title taken from them by Monaco last season, was his main priority.

"Of course a football player wants to win the Ballon d'Or," Neymar said after the game. "But I don't have to think about it. I have to think about what's better for our group, our club.

CelticCeltic
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
0
5
FT
Game Details
Highlights

"This is a great team and, if we keep going like this, we have a big chance of doing it [winning the Champions League].

"I'm very happy to start with a win. Of course, it's not only about getting goals, but that's the most important. That's what we came for. I'm very happy."

Neymar praised fellow attackers Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, both of whom also scored as a ruthless PSG swept Celtic aside in Glasgow.

"They are great players," he said. "We are getting to know each other, and we'll get to know each other more and more.

"It's easy when you play with intelligent players. We still don't have a full understanding between us, but we'll get better step by step."

