Neymar: Winning trophies with PSG more important than Ballon d'Or

Paris Saint Germain's Neymar has admitted he would rather win titles with his club than win the Ballon d'Or.

The world's most expensive footballer, who joined PSG for €222 million earlier this summer, was on the scoresheet as the Ligue 1 giants opened their Champions League campaign with a 5-0 demolition of Celtic on Tuesday.

And he said the prospect of winning that trophy, as well as helping PSG recapture the domestic title taken from them by Monaco last season, was his main priority.

"Of course a football player wants to win the Ballon d'Or," Neymar said after the game. "But I don't have to think about it. I have to think about what's better for our group, our club.

"This is a great team and, if we keep going like this, we have a big chance of doing it [winning the Champions League].

"I'm very happy to start with a win. Of course, it's not only about getting goals, but that's the most important. That's what we came for. I'm very happy."

Neymar praised fellow attackers Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, both of whom also scored as a ruthless PSG swept Celtic aside in Glasgow.

"They are great players," he said. "We are getting to know each other, and we'll get to know each other more and more.

"It's easy when you play with intelligent players. We still don't have a full understanding between us, but we'll get better step by step."