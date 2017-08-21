|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
21 David Silva
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Leroy Sané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
42 Yaya Touré
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Danilo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Tom Davies
Goals 0
|
2 Morgan Schneiderlin 7'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Wayne Rooney
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Cuco Martina
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|8'
|Foul by Morgan Schneiderlin (Everton).
|7'
|Morgan Schneiderlin (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|7'
|Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MNC
|EVE
|0
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
Sponsored Headlines
Conversation
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
Now
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Incognito Mourinho. pic.twitter.com/kLIOVePhc4
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Anthony Martial is making the most of his opportunities. es.pn/2wr6zEo pic.twitter.com/G8Dz4wzAz1
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Barcelona director Robert Fernandez has responded to claims that Lionel Messi could leave the club:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Saturday's defeat at Stoke was bad enough for Mesut Ozil. And then he got trolled by the police:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
After his record-equalling 18th La Liga red card, Sergio Ramos pointed the finger at Spanish officials:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona? It's a coin flip: es.pn/2x4d7G1 pic.twitter.com/T9eQgNFXTq
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Andres Iniesta could walk away from Barcelona after suggesting the club's board are not showing him respect:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Francesco Totti admits he found it "very hard" watching Roma from the stands on Sunday: es.pn/2wotVdR pic.twitter.com/0l6kZWcs6p
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Bundesliga 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 German Cup 🏆🏆 German Super Cup 🏆🏆🏆 Bundesliga top scorer 🏆🏆 Happy 29th Birthday, Robert Lewandows… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
Could it be less time than we think before we see waiting batsmen sporting headsets on the balcony at Lord's?… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Liverpool's ability to keep hold of Coutinho will determine where they stand among Europe's top clubs. @MarkOgden_… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
After destroying Toulouse on his home debut for PSG, Neymar took aim at Barcelona's board: es.pn/2wo3ODR pic.twitter.com/Af6lBHaToJ
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
You know who leads our Premier League Best XI. Who will join him? es.pn/2vgdI5r pic.twitter.com/i6XnNWxmI3
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
We're about to go live on Facebook with @MarkOgden_ and @alibendertv 🙌🏼 Come and join us: bit.ly/2fXF1j8 pic.twitter.com/WoioHrMenW
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Kylian Mbappe has been dropped by Monaco following an altercation with a teammate last week. Reports:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Riyad Mahrez is setting a good example for high-profile transfer targets. es.pn/2vVgI9n pic.twitter.com/k1ljWclVVQ
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Seeking his 350th La Liga goal, Lionel Messi hit the post three times in a win over Real Betis. Player Ratings:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Chelsea won, but Spurs were better. WATCH: es.pn/2weRKVe
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Lionel Messi "seriously considering" leaving Barcelona. #TransferTalk es.pn/2wuVul2 pic.twitter.com/WUPbWpiMWw
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
After his two-goal outing for PSG, Neymar had some choice words for Barcelona's board. es.pn/2wvpc9B pic.twitter.com/IfFCuaK0Kr
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Jose Mourinho: Marcus Rashford has to learn to enjoy negative attention from fans. es.pn/2x3V8Q6 pic.twitter.com/NpmY61iUtL
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
.@CBurleyESPN takes to the touchscreen to recap Tottenham-Chelsea. WATCH: es.pn/2fXcAli (US only)
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
It was an historic day for Huddersfield. @iainmacintosh was OnScene for their first #PL home game.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Marcos Alonso had himself a day. Player Ratings: es.pn/2wfFLqa pic.twitter.com/dckCaIUc3H
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Look out, Premier League. 👀 es.pn/2x3B7JF 🎥: @Ibra_official pic.twitter.com/jdswit6jty