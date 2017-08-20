-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
24
-
Marcos Alonso Goal - Free-kick
-
-
30
-
Antonio Rüdiger Yellow Card
-
-
31
-
Eric Dier Yellow Card
-
-
38
-
David Luiz Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
Game Highlights
Kane hits the post for Tottenham
Davies tries Courtois
Tottenham fail to cash in on Eriksen free kick
WATCH: Alonso's stunning free kick puts Chelsea in front
Morata misses golden chance for Chelsea
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Eric Dier 31'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Michel Vorm
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Kevin Wimmer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Harry Winks
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 6
|
Goals 0
|
2 Antonio Rüdiger 30'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 David Luiz 38'
Goals 0
|
3 Marcos Alonso 24'
Goals 1
|
15 Victor Moses
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Willian
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
11 Pedro
Goals 0
|
36 Kyle Scott
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Kenedy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Wembley
-
,
Match Commentary
|48'
|Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Andreas Christensen.
|47'
|Foul by N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea).
|47'
|Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|TOT
|CHE
|9
|Fouls
|13
|1
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|10
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|6
