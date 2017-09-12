  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 4
    • Harry Kane Goal
  • 12
    • Son Heung-Min Goal
  • 24
    • Mohamed Salah Goal
  • 31
    • On: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain | Off: Dejan Lovren
Tottenham Hotspur Logo Tottenham Hotspur TOT Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo

Game Highlights

Salah cuts Tottenham's lead in half

Salah cuts Tottenham's lead in half
play1:02

Son's effort rattles the crossbar

Son's effort rattles the crossbar
play0:31

Kane feeds Son to double Tottenham's lead

Kane feeds Son to double Tottenham's lead
play1:09

Kane gets Tottenham off to a flying start

Kane gets Tottenham off to a flying start
play1:07
Tottenham Hotspur TOT Liverpool LIV
Tottenham Hotspur
No. Name
1 Hugo Lloris
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Davinson Sánchez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jan Vertonghen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Toby Alderweireld
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Harry Winks
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Christian Eriksen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kieran Trippier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Harry Kane  4'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Son Heung-Min  12'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Michel Vorm
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Fernando Llorente
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Moussa Sissoko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Danny Rose
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Georges-Kévin N'Koudou
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Wembley
  • ,

Match Commentary

40' Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Davinson Sánchez.
39' Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.
37' Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Match Stats

TOT
LIV

Possession

38% 62%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (3)
4 (2)
TOT LIV
0 Fouls 1
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
0 Corner Kicks 2
1 Saves 1

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 9 +28 25
2 Manchester United 9 +18 20
3 Tottenham Hotspur 8 +10 17
4 Chelsea 9 +7 16
5 Arsenal 9 +5 16
6 Watford 9 -2 15
7 Newcastle United 9 +2 14
8 Liverpool 8 +1 13
9 Burnley 9 -1 13
10 Southampton 9 -1 12
11 Huddersfield Town 9 -3 12
12 Brighton & Hove Albion 9 -1 11
13 West Bromwich Albion 9 -3 10
14 Leicester City 9 -2 9
15 Swansea City 9 -4 8
16 West Ham United 9 -9 8
17 Stoke City 9 -10 8
18 Everton 9 -11 8
19 AFC Bournemouth 9 -7 7
20 Crystal Palace 9 -17 3

Premier League News