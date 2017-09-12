-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
4
-
Harry Kane Goal
-
-
12
-
Son Heung-Min Goal
-
-
24
-
Mohamed Salah Goal
-
-
31
-
On: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain | Off: Dejan Lovren
-
Game Highlights
Salah cuts Tottenham's lead in half
Son's effort rattles the crossbar
Kane feeds Son to double Tottenham's lead
Kane gets Tottenham off to a flying start
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Harry Winks
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane 4'
Goals 1
|
7 Son Heung-Min 12'
Goals 1
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
13 Michel Vorm
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
31' 21 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Emre Can
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Mohamed Salah 24'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Marko Grujic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Wembley
-
,
Match Commentary
|40'
|Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Davinson Sánchez.
|39'
|Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.
|37'
|Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|TOT
|LIV
|0
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|9
|+28
|25
|2
|Manchester United
|9
|+18
|20
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|+10
|17
|4
|Chelsea
|9
|+7
|16
|5
|Arsenal
|9
|+5
|16
|6
|Watford
|9
|-2
|15
|7
|Newcastle United
|9
|+2
|14
|8
|Liverpool
|8
|+1
|13
|9
|Burnley
|9
|-1
|13
|10
|Southampton
|9
|-1
|12
|11
|Huddersfield Town
|9
|-3
|12
|12
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|9
|-1
|11
|13
|West Bromwich Albion
|9
|-3
|10
|14
|Leicester City
|9
|-2
|9
|15
|Swansea City
|9
|-4
|8
|16
|West Ham United
|9
|-9
|8
|17
|Stoke City
|9
|-10
|8
|18
|Everton
|9
|-11
|8
|19
|AFC Bournemouth
|9
|-7
|7
|20
|Crystal Palace
|9
|-17
|3
