Luke Shaw will make U.S. trip for Man United preseason tour - sources

Gab Marcotti breaks down reports that Jose Mourinho has vocally bashed Man United's lack of transfer activity this summer.

Luke Shaw will travel to Los Angeles with Manchester United's first-team squad on Sunday after impressing the club's medical staff with his dedication and commitment during rehabilitation for his ankle ligament injury, sources have told ESPN FC.

The England defender is not expected to be fit for a return to Jose Mourinho's team until the end of August after undergoing surgery on his ankle following the injury sustained against Swansea City at Old Trafford on April 30.

But Shaw, who will be 22 next Wednesday, has been included in United's travelling party in order to continue his recovery in the United States during the club's 17-day preseason tour.

United manager Mourinho is not due to return from his summer holiday until Saturday, but he has been made aware of Shaw's effort, focus and professionalism while working on his injury at the club's Carrington training base over the past month.

Luke Shaw has impressed the Man United medical team as he recovers from his latest injury.

Shaw had been facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford after being subjected to a series of public dressing-downs by Mourinho last season.

He made just 19 appearances in all competitions and was linked with a summer move away from United, with Mourinho ready to pursue a replacement at left-back.

There is a belief within United, and also the senior England set-up, that Shaw is now ready to realise his potential and grasp the opportunity to impress Mourinho next season by becoming a first-team regular at Old Trafford for the first time since his £28 million move from Southampton three years ago.

Injuries and a loss of form have hampered Shaw's progress at United, but his selection for the summer tour, despite being unable to play, suggests he is now back in Mourinho's plans for the new campaign.

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_