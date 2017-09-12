Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne flattered by Pep Guardiola praise

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola has revealed that winger Kevin de Bruyne is among the best players he has ever seen.

ROTTERDAM -- Kevin De Bruyne has said he wants to prove Pep Guardiola right after the Manchester City manager's praise for his performance in Wednesday's 4-0 Champions League win at Feyenoord.

De Bruyne was a constant threat in the Group F opener, and Guardiola said after the match that the Belgium international is "one of the best players I've ever seen in my life."

But De Bruyne said he must deliver on a consistent basis to help City win trophies this season, telling reporters: "It makes me happy, but the other way it is also a way of putting pressure on me to do well.

"I have tried to be more consistent since I came here and have had ups and downs, but last year and the start this year has been constantly very good for me.

"I feel really good after good preparation -- physically and mentally I'm ready to play and get a lot of confidence from the manager and the teammates around me."

De Bruyne pulled the strings against Feyenoord and provided the assist for John Stones' second goal of the night with a superb cross.

He was the leading provider in the Premier League last season with 18 assists and said: "I get more joy from an assist sometimes, just in the way I feel.

"It's nice to score a goal, but I don't get in that type of position too many times, as I did in the first year, but it doesn't matter.

"I am enjoying my football, and the goals will come. As long as we win I don't care."

The emphatic victory over the Dutch champions was the perfect start for City, who failed to win any European away games in Guardiola's first season in charge.

But De Bruyne said: "It's a good start to the Champions League, even if it's only three points.

"It's the beginning. We just have to play well in the group and we will see what the draw is."

