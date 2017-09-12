Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne flattered by Pep Guardiola praise

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Brighton & Hove Albion
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 12/5  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Eibar
Leganes
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 9/4  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hannover 96
Hamburg SV
6:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Toulouse
Bordeaux
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 21/10  Away: 6/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Partick Thistle
Rangers
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/2  Draw: 16/5  Away: 4/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Man City finally become UCL contenders

Manchester City Simon Curtis
Read

WATCH: FC pundits answer UCL questions

ESPN FC TV
Read
Benjamin Mendy Man City

Mendy 'a great guy' on and off pitch - Silva

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

City just another game for Watford - Silva

Watford PA Sport
Read

Rumour Rater: Coutinho's Liverpool future

English Premier League
Read
Kevin De Bruyne Man City

De Bruyne flattered by Guardiola praise

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Pellegrini: Pep's start shows Prem difficulty

Manchester City Adriana Garcia
Read

Is De Bruyne one of the best in the world?

UEFA Champions League
Read

Just how good are Manchester City?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Stones, De Bruyne superb vs. Feyenoord

Manchester City Player Ratings David Mooney
Read
John Stones scored a pair of goals in Man City's victory over Feyenoord.

Stones 'happy to help' City rout with brace

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Feyenoord 0-4 Man City: Stones strikes twice

Champions League Highlights
Read
Feyenoord RotterdamFeyenoord Rotterdam
Manchester CityManchester City
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

WATCH: Man City take lead off Feyenoord nutmeg

Champions League Highlights
Read

Not going far in UCL 'a failure' - Guardiola

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

The Toure-Guardiola soap opera

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Pep leaves out Toure for 'sporting reasons'

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
Ederson Moraes runs onto the Manchester City training pitch.

Ederson wears protective helmet in training

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Pep under pressure in Champions League

Manchester City Simon Curtis
Read

Tactical analysis: Why Liverpool lost to City

English Premier League
Read
 By Jonathan Smith, Man City correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne flattered by Pep Guardiola praise

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola has revealed that winger Kevin de Bruyne is among the best players he has ever seen.

ROTTERDAM -- Kevin De Bruyne has said he wants to prove Pep Guardiola right after the Manchester City manager's praise for his performance in Wednesday's 4-0 Champions League win at Feyenoord.

De Bruyne was a constant threat in the Group F opener, and Guardiola said after the match that the Belgium international is "one of the best players I've ever seen in my life."

But De Bruyne said he must deliver on a consistent basis to help City win trophies this season, telling reporters: "It makes me happy, but the other way it is also a way of putting pressure on me to do well.

"I have tried to be more consistent since I came here and have had ups and downs, but last year and the start this year has been constantly very good for me.

"I feel really good after good preparation -- physically and mentally I'm ready to play and get a lot of confidence from the manager and the teammates around me."

Kevin De Bruyne Man City
Kevin De Bruyne impressed for Manchester City against Feyenoord.

De Bruyne pulled the strings against Feyenoord and provided the assist for John Stones' second goal of the night with a superb cross.

He was the leading provider in the Premier League last season with 18 assists and said: "I get more joy from an assist sometimes, just in the way I feel.

"It's nice to score a goal, but I don't get in that type of position too many times, as I did in the first year, but it doesn't matter.

"I am enjoying my football, and the goals will come. As long as we win I don't care."

The emphatic victory over the Dutch champions was the perfect start for City, who failed to win any European away games in Guardiola's first season in charge.

But De Bruyne said: "It's a good start to the Champions League, even if it's only three points.

"It's the beginning. We just have to play well in the group and we will see what the draw is."

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.