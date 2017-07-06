LA Galaxy's Ashley Cole keen to work for Chelsea after retirement

Previous
New England Revolution
New York Red Bulls
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 12/5  Away: 23/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Orlando City SC
Toronto FC
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Houston Dynamo
Montreal Impact
12:30 AM UTC Jul 6, 2017
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Vancouver Whitecaps
New York City FC
2:00 AM UTC Jul 6, 2017
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Portland Timbers
Chicago Fire
2:30 AM UTC Jul 6, 2017
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 13/5  Away: 23/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Saint Louis FC
Rochester Rhinos
12:00 AM UTC Jul 6, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Monarchs SLC
Oklahoma City Energy FC
1:00 AM UTC Jul 6, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Georgia U19
Sweden U19
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Czech Rep U19
Portugal U19
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Bastian Schweinsteiger and Nemanja Nikolic

Chicago, Toronto ace MLS midterm grades

Major League Soccer Matt Pentz
Read

Colorado 1-3 Seattle: Dempsey at the double - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Read

Heath: Ibarra lacked energy last game - Via MLS

Major League Soccer
Read

Dempsey: Confidence allowing Sounders to thrive - Via Seattle

Major League Soccer
Read

Galaxy 2-6 RSL: LA suffer 3rd straight loss - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Read

LA Galaxy's Cole keen to work for Chelsea

Major League Soccer Liam Twomey
Read
Kyle Beckerman

MLS: RSL romps six past hapless Galaxy

Major League Soccer Associated Press
Read

FC Dallas 4-2 D.C. United

MLS Highlights
Read
Matheus Silva SJ Earthquakes

Earthquakes mid Silva in critical condition

San Jose Earthquakes ESPN staff
Read

Deshorn Brown brings one back for D.C.

MLS Highlights
Read

Lamah buries his brace, 4-1 Dallas

MLS Highlights
Read

Atlanta 4-2 San Jose: ATL complete comeback

MLS Highlights
Read

Urruti sneaks in third Dallas goal

MLS Highlights
Read

Lamah easily taps in Dallas' go-ahead-goal

MLS Highlights
Read

Atiba Harris pulls Dallas even

MLS Highlights
Read

Martinez bags his brace for Atlanta's fourth

MLS Highlights
Read

Walkes buries Atlanta's late third goal

Major League Soccer
Read

Harkes snipes Dallas' top corner for opener

MLS Highlights
Read

Minnesota 0-1 Columbus

MLS Highlights
Read

Wondo immediately pulls Quakes level

MLS Highlights
Read
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

LA Galaxy's Ashley Cole keen to work for Chelsea after retirement

As reports swirl over Diego Costa's future, speculations persist on whether this could cause Chelsea to miss out on Lukaku.
Chelsea correspondent Liam Twomey reveals Antonio Conte's transfer targets, and why he might not get them all.

LA Galaxy defender Ashley Cole has told FourFourTwo that returning to Chelsea to work as a coach or scout would be his "first choice" when he retires as a player.

Cole, 36, was released by Chelsea at the end of his contract in 2014, having made 229 appearances and won eight major trophies in eight seasons at Stamford Bridge, and endured a frustrating spell at Roma before joining Galaxy in January 2016.

And while he insists he is in no hurry to hang up his boots, Cole admits that he has thought about his post-playing options and concluded that returning to the Blues in a staff role would be an ideal fit for him.

"I'm enjoying it here [in the United States] at the moment, but I would like to go back to England and work for Chelsea in some capacity if I could, so that would be my first choice," Cole, who scored in Galaxy's 6-2 loss to Real Salt Lake on Tuesday, said.

"Coaching or being a scout is something I've always considered and enjoyed while watching games. I try to nurture young players coming through, so it's something I have in the back of my mind for after I finish playing.

"But I want to play for as long as I possibly can, because once you finish playing, you are done for life."

Ashley Cole enjoyed a hugely successful eight-year spell at Chelsea.

Cole is not the only Chelsea legend with hopes to return to Stamford Bridge. Earlier this week, John Terry revealed his ambition to manage the club in the future, while Frank Lampard has also spoken of his desire to build a managerial career that enables him to one day be in Antonio Conte's position.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made a concerted effort to employ distinguished former players in staff roles at Cobham. Carlo Cudicini is one of Conte's assistants, while Paulo Ferreira and Eddie Newton help manage the club's loan players.

In the academy structure, former midfielder Jody Morris led Chelsea's U18 side to a treble of trophies last season. He has kept his position in a recent reshuffle, with Andy Myers assisting Joe Edwards at U21 level and Tore Andre Flo and Jon Harley detailed to help coach the U15s and U16s.

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.