Previous
Manchester United
FC Basel
ESPN3
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13
Draw: 31/10
Away: 5/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
FK Qarabag
ESPN3
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Roma
Atletico Madrid
ESPN3
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/1
Draw: 11/5
Away: 13/8
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bayern Munich
Anderlecht
ESPN3
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Celtic
Paris Saint-Germain
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/1
Draw: 23/4
Away: 1/4
Odds from bet365
bet365
Aston Villa
Middlesbrough
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8
Draw: 11/5
Away: 2/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sunderland
Nottingham Forest
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1
Draw: 13/5
Away: 3/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Videos
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Highlights
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
World Cup
Now Playing
WATCH: Sloane Stephens breaks down Altidore's brace
Major League Soccer
1 day ago
Max & Herc: USMNT criticism fair or foul?
World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF
11 hours ago
MLS Goals of the Week: Week 27
MLS Highlights
12 hours ago
WATCH: Ale's Weekly MLS Awards
ESPN FC TV
12 hours ago
Extra Time: Ref interviews, Roma's UCL return and MLS Cup
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
MLS: 27 goals in 90 seconds
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Sounders 1-1 Galaxy: Late drama in Seattle
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
WATCH: Did Torres deserve red for challenge on Jones?
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Neagle equalizes late for Seattle
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Zardes heads Galaxy in front
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Atlanta 3-0 FC Dallas: United open new home in style
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Martinez dummy leads to Garza goal for Atlanta
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Atlanta double lead 27 seconds into second half
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Pirez scores Atlanta's first goal at new home
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Were Atlanta denied penalty by VAR?
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Columbus 1-1 Sporting KC: Crew held at home
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Kamara pulls Crew level as first-half closes
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Lobato puts SKC up after Crew defensive lapse
MLS Highlights
1 day ago
Vancouver 3-2 RSL: Whitecaps hang on
MLS Highlights
2 days ago
RSL get one back on Beltran's first MLS goal
MLS Highlights
2 days ago
Reyna heads in Vancouver's third goal
MLS Highlights
2 days ago
Waston fires in a rebound for Vancouver
MLS Highlights
2 days ago
Houston 0-1 Colorado: Badji's late heroics - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
2 days ago
RSL sneak equalizer past Vancouver's Ousted
MLS Highlights
2 days ago
Nerwinski's cross finds Techera for Vancouver goal
MLS Highlights
2 days ago
Minnesota 1-1 Philadelphia: VAR saves Union - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
2 days ago
New England 1-0 Montreal: Nguyen carries Revs - via MLS
MLS Highlights
2 days ago
D.C. United 1-2 Orlando: 9-man Lions prevail - Via MLS
MLS Highlights
2 days ago
Lee Nguyen pounces to open Revs account - via MLS
MLS Highlights
2 days ago
Hines sees red card, Orlando down to 9 men
MLS Highlights
2 days ago
Opare gets one back for D.C. United
MLS Highlights
2 days ago
Finlay equalizes for Minnesota after scramble in front
MLS Highlights
2 days ago
