Zlatan Ibrahimovic lashes out at LA Galaxy teammates after another loss

Previous
Leganes
Levante
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Banfield
Chacarita Juniors
0
0
LIVE 17'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Colón de Santa Fe
River Plate
12:15 AM UTC May 8, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chapecoense
Paraná
11:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Swansea City
Southampton
6:45 PM UTC May 8, 2018
Postponed - Fixture Clash
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Les Herbiers
Paris Saint-Germain
7:05 PM UTC May 8, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Aberdeen
Rangers
6:45 PM UTC May 8, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hamilton Academical
St Johnstone
6:45 PM UTC May 8, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Partick Thistle
Motherwell
6:45 PM UTC May 8, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ross County
Dundee
6:45 PM UTC May 8, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tianjin Quanjian
Guangzhou Evergrande
11:30 AM UTC May 8, 2018
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

MLS: 30 goals in 90 seconds

MLS Highlights
Read
Ibra reacts during Dynamo loss 180506

Ibra calls on Galaxy to 'wake up' after loss

LA Galaxy ESPN staff
Read
Houston DynamoHouston Dynamo
LA GalaxyLA Galaxy
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Houston 3-2 LA Galaxy: Rodriguez rescues Dynamo - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Read

Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes Michelle Beadle's day on "Get Up"

Major League Soccer
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks on during the LA Galaxy's defeat to the New York Red Bulls.

Ibrahimovic MLS impact 'amazing' - Senderos

Major League Soccer ESPN Staff
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks on during the LA Galaxy's defeat to the New York Red Bulls.

How the Galaxy will help Zlatan conquer MLS travel

LA Galaxy Graham Parker
Read

Garber details meeting with Zlatan, VAR issues and more

The Boot Room
Read

MLS: 36 goals in 90 seconds

MLS Highlights
Read

LA Galaxy 2-3 NY Red Bulls: Red Bulls outlast Galaxy - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic during LA Galaxy's defeat against New York Red Bulls.

Ibrahimovic calls for more from LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy Jeff Carlisle
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

LA Galaxy launch scathing attack on VAR

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read
LA GalaxyLA Galaxy
New York Red BullsNew York Red Bulls
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Kevin De Bruyne lost out to Mo Salah for PFA Player of the Year.

De Bruyne likely to end career in L.A. - agent

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

WATCH: Zlatan provides update on World Cup status

FIFA World Cup
Read
Ibra Sweden

Ibra, Sweden rule out his World Cup return

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read
Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrate Manchester United's 2017 Europa League final win

Pogba dares to challenge Ibra high kicks

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

WATCH: Brazilian Ronaldo visits Ibrahimovic and LA Galaxy

Major League Soccer
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Sweden: Ibra must call to have WC chance

Sweden Stephan Uersfeld
Read

LA Galaxy 0-2 Atlanta: Five Stripes prevail - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Zlatan Ibrahimovic lashes out at LA Galaxy teammates after another loss

The Houston Dynamo picked up a 3-2 win over the LA Galaxy thanks to Memo Rodriguez's 90th minute header at BBVA Compass Stadium.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic called for his LA Galaxy teammates to "wake up" after a late 3-2 loss to the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Three soft goals from the Dynamo -- including a 90th-minute winner from Memo Rodriguez -- cancelled out LA goals from Giovani dos Santos and Ola Kamara and handed the Galaxy its fourth loss in six games since Ibrahimovic joined the team at the end of March.

And Ibrahimovic, who called on his teammate to "do more" after last weekend's loss to the New York Red Bulls, didn't mince words after the team's latest setback on Saturday.

"It is very irritating because after five minutes we conceded already a goal like that and we are chasing goals, which is not normal," Ibrahimovic said. "We cannot concede like that. It shouldn't be normal. It's not good, it is not good.

"We can either wake up or continue like this, but if we continue like this, we don't want the same objective -- we don't want to win.

"Either I wake up, and I take care of it, or we all wake up."

Ibra reacts during Dynamo loss 180506
Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts on the field during the LA Galaxy's 3-2 loss to the Houston Dynamo.

The former Manchester United and Barcelona striker also pointed to the knock-on effect that consecutive losses have on a team's psyche and offered some thoughts on how to get back on track.

He said: "When you win, you get confidence. When you lose, you get less confidence. We have to be strong in our head and move forward and forget about these games we are losing.

"We need to look forward, work hard and take it step by step, day by day."

Manager Sigi Schmid wrote off the soft goals to a "lack of concentration" and felt there were positives in the match despite the team's failure to secure a result.

He said: "No, when you give up a goal at the beginning of each half on set pieces, [it] had nothing to do with anything unexpected, it just had to do with the lack of concentration.

"We needed to get a point. It's on us that we didn't get a point; I mean, fair to Houston that they kept fighting and battling, but we can't give up a goal there.

"We've shown the ability to fight back and that's a good quality. We've got to continue to have that quality but our ability to hold out and protect the lead or protect a tight game has been very poor."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.