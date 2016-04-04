Kazuyoshi Miura, Japan's oldest footballer, to play on past 50
Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura will play professional football beyond his 50th birthday after agreeing a new deal with Yokohama FC.
The 12-month contract signed with the second-tier club means Miura, 49, will enter his 32nd season as a professional footballer.
"I hope to keep fighting with all my might together with people involved with the club, my teammates and supporters who have always backed me," he said.
Miura -- known as "King Kazu" -- scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan but retired from international football in 2000.
He is the oldest scorer in the history of Japanese professional football and the oldest player to take part in the Emperor's Cup tournament, but never played at a World Cup.
