Ryan Giggs and Ronaldinho among stars in Pakistan exhibition series

Ronaldinho and Ryan Giggs are among football stars in Pakistan for a series of seven-a-side exhibition matches.

Former France players Robert Pires and Nicolas Anelka, along with ex-England goalkeeper David James, are also taking part, with Roberto Carlos expected to arrive later ahead of the first match in Karachi.

The tour has been organised by World Group, a private company that aims to promote football in Pakistan, which is No. 200 out of 211 in the FIFA world rankings.

The country has not hosted a major foreign team in any sport since an attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team's bus in Lahore in 2009.

"For us it's a big moment," Pakistan football captain Kaleemullah Khan said. "We didn't ever dream that such big stars will come to Pakistan. I grew up watching Ronaldinho on television and I still can't believe it, he's in Pakistan."

The 37-year-old Ronaldinho said in a statement he was "excited at the prospect of playing in Pakistan."

Cricket is the major sport in Pakistan, with the country beating India to win the ICC Champions Trophy last month.

But the English Premier League, La Liga and the Bundesliga have attracted a growing following among younger fans and Manchester United have a large following in Pakistan.

"Pakistani fans have not seen [international] players. This is a great opportunity to see footballers live and in their home country," former United great Giggs told Geo Television in Dubai.