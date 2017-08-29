Previous
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Bobby Wood out for Hamburg with knee injury suffered on U.S. duty

Ian Darke didn't mince words when joining in on the discussion about the U.S. team's lackluster run of form recently.

United States forward Bobby Wood missed Hamburg's Bundesliga defeat at promoted Hannover on Friday because of a reported knee injury.

Kicker magazine and local media reported that Wood, who had one goal from Hamburg's first three league games, has been bothered by a knee problem since the international break.

Wood, who scored late for the U.S. to salvage a 1-1 draw in a World Cup qualifier in Honduras on Sept. 6, played in Hamburg's 2-0 loss at home to Leipzig two days later but missed the side's subsequent training session.

Hamburg's long injury list -- forwards Nicolai Mueller, Filip Kostic and Aaron Hunt all have long-term injuries -- prompted the club to sign the previously club-less Bosnian veteran Sejad Salihovic on Wednesday.

Salihovic came on in the 60th minute on Friday night but Hamburg fell 2-0 to surprise Bundesliga leaders Hannover.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

