Asamoah Gyan open to Major League Soccer move

New England Revolution
New York Red Bulls
11:30 PM UTC
Home: 11/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 12/5 
Orlando City SC
Toronto FC
11:30 PM UTC
Home: 13/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 13/8 
Houston Dynamo
Montreal Impact
12:30 AM UTC Jul 6, 2017
Home: 4/7  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Vancouver Whitecaps
New York City FC
2:00 AM UTC Jul 6, 2017
Home: 31/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 8/5 
Portland Timbers
Chicago Fire
2:30 AM UTC Jul 6, 2017
Home: 21/20  Draw: 13/5  Away: 23/10 
Saint Louis FC
Rochester Rhinos
12:00 AM UTC Jul 6, 2017
Real Monarchs SLC
Oklahoma City Energy FC
1:00 AM UTC Jul 6, 2017
Georgia U19
Sweden U19
2
1
FT
Czech Rep U19
Portugal U19
1
2
FT
Asamoah Gyan open to MLS move

Ghana Colin Udoh, KweséESPN
Dwyer: I just wanted to make an impact

International Friendly
Dom Dwyer scored less than 20 minutes into his U.S. career.

Dwyer's dream debut as U.S. beats Ghana

The Match Jeff Carlisle
Acosta: Hopefully first of many goals

International Friendly
United States 2-1 Ghana: U.S. beat rivals

International Friendly
United StatesUnited States
GhanaGhana
2
1
FT
OnScene: ESPN updates from U.S.-Ghana

United States ESPN staff
Twellman: U.S. comfortable but inconsistent

International Friendly
WATCH: Moment of silence for Dicicco

International Friendly
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah

Ghana's reality check tour leaves Appiah pondering

Ghana Michael Oti Adjei, KweséESPN
Ghana lose Mensah, Afful for U.S. friendly

Ghana Michael Oti Adjei
The unlikely rivalry between the U.S. and Ghana

International
What did Ghana learn in Mexico defeat?

Football Michael Oti Adjei, KweséESPN
Stephen Appiah celebrates his winning goal against the USA at the 2006 World Cup

'Always an extra edge to Ghana-USA games'

Ghana Michael Oti Adjei, KweséESPN
Read

Ghana questions Mexican-American referee

International Friendly Arch Bell
MexicoMexico
GhanaGhana
1
0
FT
Mexico key for Ghana's building process

International Friendly
Sarfo: From Ghana bodyguard to national team

International
Samuel Sarfo's remarkable rise

Ghana Michael Oti Adjei, KweséESPN
Kwesi Appiah returns to Ghana after two years

Appiah reiterates importance of Mexico clash

Ghana Michael Oti Adjei, KweséESPN
By Colin Udoh, KweséESPN
Asamoah Gyan open to Major League Soccer move

International Friendly: Asamoah Gyan (60') United States 2-1 Ghana
The FC crew assess the roles of Kellyn Acosta and Dom Dwyer for the U.S. going forward after strong showings against Ghana.

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says he is open to a move to Major League Soccer should the opportunity present itself.

The 31-year-old is currently contracted to Chinese club Shanghai SIPG, but is on loan to Al Ahli in the UAE.

"There is no interest right now," Gyan tells KweséESPN. "If there is interest, we will have to value certain things and come to an agreement before anything happens." 

Gyan scored a beauty in Ghana's 2-1 defeat to the USA on Saturday to extend his record as the Black Stars' all-time leading scorer to 51 goals from 104 international games.

USA coach Bruce Arena admits the Ghana striker would be a good addition to the MLS, saying: "I certainly would love to have him, but I don't think I have a whole lot of say in that. I would put in a good word though."

