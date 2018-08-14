Previous
Torpedo Kutaisi
Ludogorets Razgrad
4:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Zenit St Petersburg
Molde
4:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
AS Trencin
AEK Larnaca
4:30 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Apoel Nicosia
FC Astana
5:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Sheriff Tiraspol
FK Qarabag
5:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Sigma Olomouc
Sevilla FC
5:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
FK Suduva
Celtic
5:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Sarpsborg FK
Maccabi Tel-Aviv
5:05 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Malmo FF
FC Midtjylland
5:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
FC Basel
Apollon Limassol
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Atalanta
FC Copenhagen
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
F91 Dudelange
CFR Cluj-Napoca
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Olympiakos
Burnley
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Olimpija Ljubljana
FC Spartak Trnava
6:30 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
FC Zorya Luhansk
RB Leipzig
6:30 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Racing Genk
Brøndby
6:30 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Partizan Belgrade
Besiktas
6:30 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Rapid Vienna
FCSB
6:30 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
KAA Gent
Bordeaux
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Rangers FC
FC Ufa
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Rosenborg
KF Shkëndija
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details

By Associated Press
Qatar investigating Nepali worker's death at 2022 World Cup stadium site

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Qatar says a Nepali worker has died while helping to build a stadium for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Arab nation.

Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said in a statement Tuesday the 23-year-old worker died at its Al Wakrah Stadium project site.

It offered no cause of death, though the committee said both Qatari and Nepali authorities were notified. An investigation into the death is underway.

The committee says it "shares its deepest condolences with the family at this time."

Qatar has faced criticism for worker conditions as it prepares for the World Cup.

A British worker, Zachary Cox, died after falling nearly 40 meters (130 feet) in January 2017 at the Khalifa International Stadium. A British coroner blamed dangerous working practices for his death.

