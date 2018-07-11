Russia World Cup has set bar 'very, very high' for Qatar in 2022 - FIFA chief

Previous
France
Croatia
3:00 PM UTC
Match 64
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Belgium
England
2
0
FT
Match 63
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next

Ballsupki: It's all finished now. And I'm sad.

FIFA World Cup
Read
Paul Pogba

Inside the France camp ahead of the World Cup final

France Julien Laurens, France writer
Read

The Biggest Match in Sport

FIFA World Cup Jayaditya Gupta
Read
Peru fans have been one of the hits of the 2018 World Cup for their ferocious and fun traveling support.

FIFA 2018 World Cup - Project: Russia

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read

World Cup TV guide: Australia kick-off times

FIFA World Cup ESPN
Read
Eden Hazard's goal sealed Belgium's victory over England in the third-place game.

Belgium made 'history' at World Cup - Martinez

FIFA World Cup Reuters
Read
Mario Mandzukic's power, determination and eye for goal has helped Croatia reach the World Cup final.

Croatia's World Cup run 'a miracle' - UEFA chief

FIFA World Cup Reuters
Read
SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY 10: Manchester United teammates Marouane Fellaini of Belgium and Paul Pogba of France during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match between Belgium and France at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 10, 2018 in Saint P

Mourinho to rest World Cup stars in Prem opener

Manchester United ESPN
Read

SC: Three keys to the World Cup final

FIFA World Cup
Read

SC: How will this England team be remembered?

FIFA World Cup
Read

SC: Robson's projected World Cup starting XIs

FIFA World Cup
Read
Dejan Lovren has been at the heart of Croatia's run to the World Cup final.

Klopp on Lovren's top defender claim: 'He's right'

FIFA World Cup Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Read

Behind the numbers for France-Croatia

Five Aside ESPN Stats & Information
Read

Croatia loss will hurt 'for rest of our lives' - Delph

England Reuters
Read
Eden Hazard celebrates after Belgium beat England in the World Cup third-place match.

Hazard's reputation, value have never been higher

World Cup Mark Ogden, Senior Writer, ESPN FC
Read

Will Euro 2016 haunt France in World Cup final?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Moment of the Day: Hazard punishes Jones and England

FIFA World Cup
Read
Eden Hazard was the star for Belgium in the Red Devils' 2-0 win over England.

Hazard 9/10, De Bruyne 8/10 vs. England

Belgium Player Ratings Sven Claes, Belgium blogger
Read

Croatia's underdog mentality paying dividends

ESPN FC TV
Read

Was the World Cup a success for Harry Kane?

ESPN FC TV
Read
 By Reuters
Share
Tweet
   

Russia World Cup has set bar 'very, very high' for Qatar in 2022 - FIFA chief

Relive the highs and lows from Russia's unexpected but memorable World Cup journey through the eyes of ESPN's Charlie Gibson.
Russia's Artem Dzyuba and Igor Akinfeev believe the side played with their souls to make history by reaching the World Cup quarter finals.

MOSCOW -- FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said on Wednesday that Russia's staging of the 2018 World Cup had set the bar high for Qatar, the tournament's next hosts in 2022.

"I feel for Qatar, because [Russia] has set the bar very, very high," Samoura said at a meeting with Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the upper house of Russia's parliament.

Samoura asked Matviyenko to convey to Russian President Vladimir Putin FIFA's "profound appreciation for everything that he has done to make it possible for the world to watch the beautiful game."

Samoura said: "I'd like to express to Russia the dear, heartfelt thanks of FIFA."

The tournament has left visitors with good memories, Samoura said.

Russia is hosting the tournament for the first time, in 12 stadiums spread across 11 cities including Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi.

The final will be played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.