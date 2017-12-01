Previous
France
Peru
1
0
LIVE HT
Match 21
Game Details
Highlights
Denmark
Australia
1
1
FT
Match 22
Game Details
Highlights
Argentina
Croatia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 23
Game Details
Next
World Cup

2018 World Cup draw complete results

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read

Champion: A draw the very least Australia deserved

FIFA World Cup
Read

Denmark 1-1 Australia: Jedinak keeps Aussie hopes alive

FIFA World Cup
Read

Mbappe puts France ahead from close range

Highlights
Read
BrazilBrazil
Costa RicaCosta Rica
Fox Sports 1 12:00 PM UTC
Match 25
Game Details
Ronaldo setting the bar high, will Messi follow suit?

FIFA World Cup
Read

Project Russia: Young three lions teach us a lesson!

FIFA World Cup
Read

Australia deserving of a win against Denmark?

FIFA World Cup
Read

Alexander-Arnold unsure of England line-up for Panama

FIFA World Cup
Read
South KoreaSouth Korea
MexicoMexico
Fox 6:00 PM UTC
Match 28
Game Details
GermanyGermany
SwedenSweden
Fox 3:00 PM UTC
Match 27
Game Details
South KoreaSouth Korea
MexicoMexico
Fox 6:00 PM UTC
Match 28
Game Details
A Belgium supporter dressed as the

Belgium fans could be fined for flying flag

Belgium Ian Holyman
Read
Fans gather outside Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow ahead of the World Cup opener.

Reporter groped on air calls for more respect

FIFA World Cup ESPN
Read

Robson: Not much Poulsen could do about penalty

FIFA World Cup
Read
Daniel Arzani impressed off the bench for Australia.

Arzani impresses but Socceroos slack in attack

Australia Player Ratings Rob Brooks
Read

Robson: England will beat Panama whatever team they put out

FIFA World Cup
Read

Who can qualify for the round of 16?

FIFA World Cup Dale Johnson
Read

Eriksen dazzles for Danes, VAR keeps Aussies alive

World Cup Nick Miller
Read

Denmark 1-1 Australia: Jedinak keeps Aussie hopes alive

FIFA World Cup
Read
 By Reuters
FIFA accuses BeoutQ of illegally broadcasting World Cup matches

MOSCOW -- Football's governing body FIFA on Friday accused television channel BeoutQ, which is widely available in Saudi Arabia, of illegally broadcasting the opening games of the World Cup.

Following FIFA's announcement, officials from Qatar -- where a TV station holds the regional rights to air the tournament -- traded barbed comments online with allies of Saudi Arabia in the latest episode of a long-running feud.

FIFA said in a statement that it was "exploring all options to stop the infringement of its rights, including in relation to action against legitimate organisations that are seen to support such illegal activities".

Qatari-based beIN Sports network is the only rights holder for the 2018 World Cup, which kicked off in Russia on Thursday, in the Middle East and North Africa, the channel said on its website.

BeoutQ and the Saudi government could not immediately be reached for comment.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a boycott on Qatar in June 2017, severing diplomatic and transport ties with Doha.

Qatar announced last week that it was taking the UAE to the United Nations International Court of Justice in the Hague over what it described as violations of its citizens' and residents' human rights.

The football row spilled onto Twitter.

Anwar Gargash, the UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, tweeted that sports should not be politicised, to which the head of Qatar's information office responded: "We'll see you in The Hague at the end of June. Enjoy watching the World cup on the Qatari #bein."

Riyadh and its allies accuse Qatar of supporting terrorism, charges that Doha denies.

