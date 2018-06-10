FIFA president Gianni Infantino: Enlarged World Cup 'not selling football's soul'

Previous
Hungary
Australia
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Spain
ESPN3 6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
France
United States
ESPN3 7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Denmark
Mexico
0
0
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sweden
Peru
0
0
LIVE 63'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Serbia
Bolivia
5
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Mexico U21
England U21
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
New York City FC
Atlanta United FC
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Columbus Crew SC
New York Red Bulls
ESPN3 9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Seattle Sounders FC
DC United
2:00 AM UTC Jun 10, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
LA Galaxy
Real Salt Lake
2:30 AM UTC Jun 10, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Portland Timbers
Sporting Kansas City
2:30 AM UTC Jun 10, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
San Jose Earthquakes
LAFC
2:30 AM UTC Jun 10, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
World Cup

2018 World Cup draw complete results

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read
Belgium's Dedryck Boyata

Belgium's Boyata: I can fill in for Kompany

Belgium Reuters
Read
FIFA World Cup trophy

Follow LIVE: Spain, Sweden, France and Mexico in action

International Friendly ESPN staff
Read
Nigel de Jong is yet to speak to Xabi Alonso about this tackle in the 2010 World Cup final.

De Jong: Alonso had last laugh over horror tackle

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read
Colombia's Frank Fabra

Colombia's Fabra tears ACL, out of World Cup

Colombia ESPN staff
Read

Darke: England squad not entitled or pampered

FIFA World Cup
Read
Enzo Perez in action for Argentina in November 2017.

Perez replaces Lanzini in Argentina squad

Argentina Reuters
Read

Hummels annoyed by Gundogan jeers

FIFA World Cup
Read
Mohamed Salah has his shoulder injury treated during Liverpool's Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.

Salah rejects Ramos claim, labels it 'funny'

UEFA Champions League Sam Marsden
Read
Harry Kane will be expected to not only score the goals for England this summer, but guide the team through tournament stresses as their captain.

England's Kane faces big summer at World Cup

England Tony Evans
Read
Defensive-minded midfielder like France's N'Golo Kante will feature at the 2018 World Cup.

World Cup favourites forgoing deep-lying playmakers

World Cup Michael Cox
Read

Destination Russia - Tunisia

FIFA World Cup
Read

Deschamps touts Pogba as 'complete midfielder'

France Jeff Carlisle
Read

Extra Time: World Cup, Kane and the Triple Crown

ESPN FC TV
Read
Ultimate XI

Revealed: World Cup 2018 Ultimate XI

World Cup Jonathan Molyneux-Carter
Read

Julien Laurens' World Cup predictor

ESPN FC TV
Read
Hirving Lozano has already shown for club and country that he is not one to back down.

Mexico's Lozano a goalscorer with a mean streak

Mexico ESPN Staff
Read
Isco

Spain's Lopetegui issues VAR delay warning

Spain Reuters
Read
Being an England fan is to live a life of intense hope followed by even more intense disappointment.

Nick Hornby on the hope (and pain) of supporting England

England Nick Hornby
Read
Osorio is hoping that Diego Reyes can recover from injury in time for the World Cup. At the moment, though, his first XI looks fairly set in stone.

Diego Reyes fitness a dilemma as Mexico prep for Denmark

Mexico Tom Marshall
Read
 By Ian Holyman
Share
Tweet
   

FIFA president Gianni Infantino: Enlarged World Cup 'not selling football's soul'

FIFA president Gianni Infantino tells Gab Marcotti about his hopes that the 2018 and 2022 World Cups change negative perceptions of Russia and Qatar.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said he is "not selling football's soul" with plans to expand the World Cup to 48 teams in 2022.

Infantino has been criticised after announcing that the 2022 tournament, rather than the 2026 finals as originally planned, could see 16 teams added to the format.

"I'm not selling football's soul. I don't have the right to do it and if I had it, I wouldn't do it, of course. No-one is selling anything," he told L'Equipe.

"I ask you to judge when it's done. It's at that moment that we'll be able to say whether it's a good or bad idea."

Qatar's diplomatic problems with neighbours Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt have led to suggestions that Iran could be drafted in to co-host the enlarged 2022 World Cup.

Infantino, however, suggested the emirate could still host the tournament alone.

"Look at what has been happening between Qatar and its Gulf neighbours over the last year. There is a political dimension to football," he said.

"I've been to Saudi Arabia three times in the last 12 months and 12 times to Qatar. You're going to tell me I'm naive, but I'm focused on that: my proposition is to improve football everywhere in the world and, in that spirit, I have to speak to everyone. No one is manipulating me. First of all, who would do that? And how?

"Firstly, the idea [of an expanded World Cup] came from CONMEBOL, because they are convinced that their 10 countries could play at a World Cup.

"The way in which I see my presidency of FIFA is that when requests arrive, we can't just close the door and do what the president wants. We have to put that request on the table, talk it over and then decide.

"For 2022, the decision was taken in 2010: a 32-team World Cup will take place in Qatar. And now we're here.

"Perhaps it's possible to organise a 48-team World Cup only in Qatar. They could surprise us. For me, there's nothing wrong in debating new ideas. We already know what we have. But we shouldn't stop ourselves from opening our minds."

He added: "We'll need more stadiums, that's clear. They had initially planned to build 12 stadiums. It's in four years, it's not set in stone.

"I could have an easy life and say 'no' to everyone. You don't make waves, no noise, everyone is happy. But if we don't ask ourselves the question, we won't have an answer."

Meanwhile, FIFA has filed a criminal complaint against online ticket reseller Viagogo, saying it wanted to protect fans and prevent unauthorised ticket resales at the World Cup in Russia starting next week.

FIFA said on Tuesday it had filed a complaint with the public prosecutor's office in Geneva after receiving complaints about the Swiss company's practices.

"FIFA's ultimate objective in the fight against the secondary ticket market is to prioritise the safety and security of fans and enforce a fair 2018 FIFA World Cup ticketing pricing scheme," it said in a statement.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.