Antonio Conte's unique, dominant Chelsea defense

Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/2  Draw: 29/10  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Thibaut Courtois and the Chelsea defense have been incredibly strong this season, and it's thanks to Antonio Conte's unique system.

Conte's unique, dominant Chelsea defense

Premier League Thore Haugstad
Read
Arsene Wenger and Arsenal face another tough Champions League test, and if history has taught us anything, they don't perform well as underdogs.

Why Arsenal are bad underdogs

Champions League Mike Goodman
Read
There is no shortage of attacking talent on the Manchester United roster, but that hasn't kept Jesse Lingard out of Jose Mourinho's plans.

Under-the-radar Prem stars to watch

Premier League James Yorke
Read
Darlignton Nagbe played well in Bruce Arena's first game in charge of the USMNT, but will Nagbe feature in the future plans of the new boss?

Questions after Arena's USMNT return

United States Mike Goodman
Read
Can Boussia Dortmund hide their flaws well enough to make a deep run in the Champions League?

The Champions League's two wild cards

Champions League Mike Goodman
Read
Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich have been the forgotten

Ranking the Champions League field

Champions League Mike Goodman
Read
Andre Gray and Burnley have been one of the best teams in the Premier League while at home this season, but can they translate that into a run up the table?

Can Burnley, West Brom keep winning?

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read
Jordan Morris will have a big chance to impress as the USMNT plays its first games under Bruce Arena.

Checking in on MLS hopefuls for USMNT

United States Doug McIntyre
Read
Barcelona are among the best teams in the world but aren't living up to their recent standard. What are Messi and his teammates missing this season?

How Barcelona can go from good to great

La Liga Mike Goodman
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has the talent and tactical diversity to replace Diego Costa in Antonio Conte's system.

Who should replace Costa at Chelsea?

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read
Pep Guardiola has never faced this tough of a test as a manager, so how is he faring under the pressure?

How will Pep handle City's struggles?

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read
Liverpool and Manchester United have clashing defensive styles, but both teams have been successful at stopping attacking moves this season.

The evolving tactics of the Premier League

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read
Real Madrid are well ahead of their rivals in La Liga, but are they a truly great team?

Are Real Madrid great or just really good?

La Liga Mike Goodman
Read
James Rodriguez seems to be content at Real Madrid, but a move to Paris Saint-Germain would be a perfect fit for both player and team.

Why James to PSG would be perfect

La Liga Mike Goodman
Read
Will Christian Pulisic move away from Borussia Dortmund this winter?

Midseason moves for USMNT prospects

United States Doug McIntyre
Read
Morgan Schneiderlin rarely makes the matchday squad at Manchester United, but could still be a valuable asset for many midtable teams.

Why Schneiderlin deserves a move

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read
Can Pep Guardiola and Manchester City finalize an identity and solidify their spot in the Champions League?

Biggest Prem Questions: Who's No. 2?

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read

Why Spurs are on the rise under Pochettino

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read
Virgil van Dijk and Southampton might not crack the top six, but they're among the

The race for the last Prem spot in Europe

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read
Bob Bradley's Swansea didn't improve, it only found new ways to lose.

Why Bob Bradley failed at Swansea City

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read
By Thore Haugstad
Share
Tweet
   

Antonio Conte's unique, dominant Chelsea defense

Craig Burley assesses Antonio Conte's decision to implement a 3-4-3 formation, as well as N'Golo Kante's role in the system.

Antonio Conte has said you cannot turn an ugly duckling into a swan overnight, but the Italian has come pretty close to pulling it off. After a wobbly run of two defeats and one draw in six games, Chelsea have taken 50 out of an available 54 points thanks to a 3-4-3 system that has triggered dramatic improvement. Besides the originality -- no English champion have ever used the formation regularly -- the most striking aspect has been the armor-plated defensive system, which has underpinned numbers worthy of historical comparisons.

...