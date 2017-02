ESPN FC's Mark Ogden picks out Mesut Ozil and Theo Walcott for a lack of energy in Arsenal's loss at Chelsea.

When Arsenal face off against Bayern Munich in the knockout rounds of the Champions League, they'll be heavy underdogs to advance. A loss in the round of 16 is a yearly tradition for Arsenal. In each of the past six seasons Arsene Wenger's team has been eliminated at the first sudden-death opportunity.

...