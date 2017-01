With Barca's recent draw, Madrid have a five-point gap, and the FC crew believe it's enough to hand Real the league title.

After their respective winter breaks, Europe's continental leagues are getting into the swing of things. While several leagues don't look to be competitive at the very top, they all have compelling narratives to watch over the second half, and significant questions that will shape the remainder of their seasons.

La Liga (Spain): Are Real Madrid great or just really good?

...