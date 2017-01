Shaka Hislop offers suggestions for what James Rodriguez should do, now that he knows he won't be leaving Real Madrid in the winter.

January can be an underwhelming time for transfers. The window might be open, but it's relatively rare that the biggest names actually change teams. Usually it's supporting players and bit parts getting moved around as teams look to add an extra piece rather than a star.

That doesn't mean a fan can't dream though. Today's dream transfer is James Rodriguez.

James Rodriguez

Current Team: Real Madrid

Dream Destination: Paris Saint-Germain

...