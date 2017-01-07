Morgan Schneiderlin deserves a move away from Manchester United

Morgan Schneiderlin rarely makes the matchday squad at Manchester United, but could still be a valuable asset for many midtable teams.

There once was a player named Morgan Schneiderlin. Some years ago, he was an influential part of a Southampton team in the middle of a meteoric rise up the English soccer ladder. He made more than 200 appearances for the team, helping lead them back to the Premier League. Then, once there, he remained a fixture of Southampton's midfield, featuring as a centerpiece under three different managers -- each of whom had a vastly different vision for how the team should perform tactically. Despite their different approaches, Nigel Adkins, Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman all leaned on him heavily. What ever happened to that guy?

...