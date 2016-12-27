The race for the Champions League and other second-half Prem questions

Craig Burley says Tottenham have helped open the title race, but it's hard to back them as a contender to Chelsea.

Will anybody figure out Chelsea's unique style?

Spurs brought Chelsea's 13-game winning streak to an end, but they didn't exactly expose the league leaders. The two teams played a hard-fought, even match. Spurs were clinical with Dele Alli finishing two headed chances created by Christian Eriksen while Chelsea weren't with Eden Hazard missing a great chance early on and Costa missing a couple of half chances along the way. Chelsea remain five points clear of second-place Liverpool, and in the driver's seat in the Premier League title race.

