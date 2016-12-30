The race for the last Premier League spot in Europe

Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 29/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Virgil van Dijk and Southampton might not crack the top six, but they're among the

The race for the last Prem spot in Europe

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read
Bob Bradley's Swansea didn't improve, it only found new ways to lose.

Why Bob Bradley failed at Swansea City

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read
By almost every measure, Manchester United have improved under Jose Mourinho. But is that enough to lift them into a Champions League spot?

The incredible, unlucky Prem contenders

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read
Alexis Sanchez

Are expectations too high for Arsenal?

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read

Premier League teams in need of transfer help

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read

History suggests no one will catch Chelsea

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read
Chelsea's Oscar is reportedly on the way to China, to play for Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG.

Oscar transfer represents a shift in world football

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read
Once viewed as one of United's many young superstars, will Memphis Depay make a move this winter?

Premier League players in need of a January transfer

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read
Can Claudio Bravo and Manchester City make the necessary adjustments to solve their defensive problems?

Can Guardiola fix the flawed City defense?

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Manchester United are better than their record suggests, but more must be done to make a run to the top of the table.

Manchester United are good, but not good enough

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read
With injuries and international duty reducing his options, how will Jurgen Klopp maintain his team's strong attacking start to the season?

Can depleted Liverpool sustain impressive attacking form?

Premier League James Yorke
Read
Can Carlo Ancelotti and Bayern Munich find their identity following a slow start to the season relative to their lofty expectations?

Can Atletico, Bayern solve identity crises?

Champions League Mike Goodman
Read
Are Antonio Conte's men about to run away from the other contenders in the chase for the Premier League title?

Is it Chelsea's title to lose?

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read
When will the promising Cameron Carter-Vickers and other prospects for the USMNT get their chances under new coach Bruce Arena?

How will Arena utilize USMNT prospects?

United States Doug McIntyre
Read
Will Cristiano Ronaldo find the net in this version of El Clasico?

El Clasico to hinge heavily on tactics

La Liga Mike Goodman
Read

What's behind top-table Chelsea's rise?

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read
Did a dramatic comeback against Crystal Palace save the season for Swansea?

Ranking the Prem relegation candidates

Premier League Mike Goodman
Read
Thomas Tuchel's side is young and promising, but must show greater consistency.

Will the real Dortmund please stand up?

Champions League, Bundesliga Mike Goodman
Read

Did Spurs' comeback save their season?

Premier League
Read

Moment of truth is here for Real Madrid

La Liga, Champions League Mike Goodman
Read
 By Mike L. Goodman
Share
Tweet
   

The race for the last Premier League spot in Europe

Virgil van Dijk and Southampton might not crack the top six, but they're among the
Virgil van Dijk and Southampton might not crack the top six, but they're among the "best of the rest" in the top-heavy Premier League.

The Premier League has six dominant teams. That makes for an extremely compelling competition at the top of the table. It also means that Europa League qualification is almost entirely an afterthought. Out of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, one or two teams will claim a Europa League berth as a consolation prize. Some years, the race to qualify for Europe's second competition can take on a life of its own.  A mix of down on their luck big sides and unlikely upstarts who ordinarily wouldn't have anything to play for get a second lease on life and a reason to play meaningful games.

...