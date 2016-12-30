The race for the last Premier League spot in Europe

Virgil van Dijk and Southampton might not crack the top six, but they're among the "best of the rest" in the top-heavy Premier League.

The Premier League has six dominant teams. That makes for an extremely compelling competition at the top of the table. It also means that Europa League qualification is almost entirely an afterthought. Out of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, one or two teams will claim a Europa League berth as a consolation prize. Some years, the race to qualify for Europe's second competition can take on a life of its own. A mix of down on their luck big sides and unlikely upstarts who ordinarily wouldn't have anything to play for get a second lease on life and a reason to play meaningful games.

...