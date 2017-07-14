Man United overtake Real Madrid, Barca as most valuable soccer team

Shaka Hislop feels Eric Dier is a versatile player United could benefit from, but questions its business sense for Spurs.

Manchester United is the world's most valuable soccer team in 2017 after overtaking Barcelona and Real Madrid with an estimated value of $3.69 billion, according to Forbes.

United rank third overall on Forbes' annual list of the globe's most valuable sports teams, with the NFL's Dallas Cowboys retaining top spot at $4.2bn and baseball's New York Yankees at $3.7bn.

Champions League winners Real Madrid, who had been the No. 1 soccer side the previous four years, fell to third with an estimated value of $3.58bn. Barcelona climbed one spot to second, above their La Liga arch-rivals, after being valued at $3.64bn.

For the first time in five years, United lead the soccer teams in valuation with a total revenue of $765 million (£513m) during the 2015-16 season, which was $77m more than both Barcelona and Real Madrid. The two Spanish giants had total revenue of $688m.

United, who were ranked fifth the previous year, also had an operating income of $288m (£195m), $107m more than Real Madrid.

United's climb is "a testament to their powerful brand and marketing acumen," according to Forbes as no soccer team brought in more advertising and sponsorship revenue than the club's $405m.

Helping Barcelona's rise was the extension to their kit deal they signed last year with Nike, which is worth at least $168m annually from 2018 through 2023. That figure broke United's previous record $111m per year deal with Adidas.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich (worth a reported $2.71bn) are in 15th place while Manchester City are 35th with a $2.71bn valuation.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.