El Salvador
Curacao
12:00 AM UTC Jul 14, 2017
Mexico
Jamaica
2:30 AM UTC Jul 14, 2017
Sydney FC
Arsenal
0
2
FT
New England Revolution
New York Red Bulls
11:30 PM UTC
Östersunds FK
Galatasaray
5:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Aberdeen
Siroki Brijeg
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Ferencvaros
FC Midtjylland
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Tottenham close in on Foyth - sources

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Dani Alves snub adds heat on Txiki

Manchester City David Mooney
Grujic hoping for a better season at Liverpool

Liverpool Glenn Price
Carrick the last link to UCL triumph

Manchester United Richard Jolly
Leipzig rebuff Liverpool over Keita - report

Transfers PA Sport
Alves unsure if Pep understands choice

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho

Man Utd named most valuable soccer team

English Premier League Adriana Garcia
Enner Valencia Everton

West Ham sell Valencia to Tigres

Transfers PA Sport
Stoke boss Hughes confident on Zouma

Transfers PA Sport
Gylfi Sigurdsson

Sigurdsson 'not in right frame of mind'

Transfers ESPN staff
Brighton sign Suttner from Ingolstadt

Transfers PA Sport
What must go right for the title chasers

Premier League Nick Miller
Is Gylfi Sigurdsson worth £50 million?

Premier League John Brewin
Inter rule out Perisic move to Man United

Transfers Ben Gladwell
WATCH: Dwight Yorke talks up Lukaku, Mourinho

English Premier League
Dier would be valuable despite cost

Manchester United Scott Patterson
Klopp sidelines at Tranmer friendly 170712

Klopp to nervous Reds fans: 'We have time'

Liverpool Glenn Price
The latest on Man United's pursuit of Dier and Perisic

English Premier League
Extra Time: Liverpool's title aspirations

ESPN FC TV
United, Real row over L.A. base - source

International Champions Cup Rob Dawson
 By Adriana Garcia
Man United overtake Real Madrid, Barca as most valuable soccer team

Manchester United is the world's most valuable soccer team in 2017 after overtaking Barcelona and Real Madrid with an estimated value of $3.69 billion, according to Forbes.

United rank third overall on Forbes' annual list of the globe's most valuable sports teams, with the NFL's Dallas Cowboys retaining top spot at $4.2bn and baseball's New York Yankees at $3.7bn.

Champions League winners Real Madrid, who had been the No. 1 soccer side the previous four years, fell to third with an estimated value of $3.58bn. Barcelona climbed one spot to second, above their La Liga arch-rivals, after being valued at $3.64bn.

For the first time in five years, United lead the soccer teams in valuation with a total revenue of $765 million (£513m) during the 2015-16 season, which was $77m more than both Barcelona and Real Madrid. The two Spanish giants had total revenue of $688m.

United, who were ranked fifth the previous year, also had an operating income of $288m (£195m), $107m more than Real Madrid.

United's climb is "a testament to their powerful brand and marketing acumen," according to Forbes as no soccer team brought in more advertising and sponsorship revenue than the club's $405m.

Helping Barcelona's rise was the extension to their kit deal they signed last year with Nike, which is worth at least $168m annually from 2018 through 2023. That figure broke United's previous record $111m per year deal with Adidas.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich (worth a reported $2.71bn) are in 15th place while Manchester City are 35th with a $2.71bn valuation.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

Comments

