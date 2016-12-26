Numbers reveal Premier League's overachievers, underachievers

Former Arsenal striker Paul Mariner feels Arsenal's high expectations are just right for the club.

With 17 of 38 games played in each club's season and the holiday glut of games set to begin Monday, the Premier League is approaching the halfway point.

Chelsea appears to be on the verge of running away with the title, after winning 11 straight games for the first time in a league season. While the underlying numbers indicate Chelsea may be fortunate thus far, three of its nearest competitors may be benefitting similarly.

In the bottom half of the standings, Swansea City is struggling to get out of the relegation zone under new manager Bob Bradley, and Leicester City has fewer than half the points compared to this stage last season. Is either primed to make a push up the table?

That answer and more in this look at the over- and underachievers from the first part of the Premier League season, primarily using the metrics of expected goals and goals above average.

As a reminder, expected goals (xG) measures how many goals a team or player is projected to score (or concede), based on the types and locations of the shots taken. Goals above average (GAA) is calculated by subtracting goals from expected goals, so a positive attacking GAA indicates possible regression to the mean is looming.

