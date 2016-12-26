Numbers reveal Premier League's overachievers, underachievers

Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Juventus
AC Milan
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
AC Milan wins 4-3 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
3
2
FT
Game Details
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Antonio Conte and Gary Cahill

Cox: Chelsea's 1-0 wins hallmark of a champion

Premier League Michael Cox
WatfordWatford
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Swansea CitySwansea City
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan will end career 'at the top of the top'

Manchester United PA Sport
Manchester UnitedManchester United
SunderlandSunderland
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Lampard unsure on retirement, Chelsea

Chelsea Liam Twomey
BurnleyBurnley
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Leicester CityLeicester City
EvertonEverton
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
FIFA eyes rule to control player behaviour

FIFA PA Sport
Hull CityHull City
Manchester CityManchester City
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Last Time They Met: Leicester City 3-1 Everton

Premier League Highlights
Last Time They Met: Man United 1-2 Sunderland

Premier League Highlights
Last Time They Met: Chelsea 4-1 Bournemouth

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Boxing Day preview

Premier League Highlights
ChelseaChelsea
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Allardyce: England exit reaction hit me hard

English Premier League PA Sport
Once again Sunderland are hoping a midseason managerial change will pay survival dividends, this time with Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce a specialist in survival

Premier League John Brewin
ArsenalArsenal
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Foster signs new contract until 2019

West Brom PA Sport
Cahill targets Arsenal's Prem wins record

Chelsea Liam Twomey
By Paul Carr, ESPN Stats & Information
Numbers reveal Premier League's overachievers, underachievers

Former Arsenal striker Paul Mariner feels Arsenal's high expectations are just right for the club.

With 17 of 38 games played in each club's season and the holiday glut of games set to begin Monday, the Premier League is approaching the halfway point.

Chelsea appears to be on the verge of running away with the title, after winning 11 straight games for the first time in a league season. While the underlying numbers indicate Chelsea may be fortunate thus far, three of its nearest competitors may be benefitting similarly.

In the bottom half of the standings, Swansea City is struggling to get out of the relegation zone under new manager Bob Bradley, and Leicester City has fewer than half the points compared to this stage last season. Is either primed to make a push up the table?

That answer and more in this look at the over- and underachievers from the first part of the Premier League season, primarily using the metrics of expected goals and goals above average.

As a reminder, expected goals (xG) measures how many goals a team or player is projected to score (or concede), based on the types and locations of the shots taken. Goals above average (GAA) is calculated by subtracting goals from expected goals, so a positive attacking GAA indicates possible regression to the mean is looming.

...