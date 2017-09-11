ESPN FC
Global
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Brighton & Hove Albion
0
1
LIVE
58'
Game Details
Home: 9/1
Draw: 13/5
Away: 4/9
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Eibar
Leganes
1
0
LIVE
61'
Game Details
Home: 1/4
Draw: 15/4
Away: 20/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hannover 96
Hamburg SV
2
0
LIVE
89'
Game Details
Home: 1/250
Draw: 40/1
Away: 300/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Toulouse
Bordeaux
0
1
LIVE
75'
Game Details
Home: 33/1
Draw: 4/1
Away: 1/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
Partick Thistle
Rangers
2
1
LIVE
74'
Game Details
Home: 10/11
Draw: 15/8
Away: 9/2
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Videos
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Highlights
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
World Cup
Now Playing
Pochettino: Kane doesn't need titles to be world class
English Premier League
3 hours ago
Related Videos
March heads Brighton in front
Premier League Highlights
7 minutes ago
Read
Defoe fizzes one just wide for Bournemouth
Premier League Highlights
47 minutes ago
Read
Guardiola expects demanding test at Watford
English Premier League
3 hours ago
Read
Koeman worried after Everton's UEL defeat
English Premier League
3 hours ago
Read
Klopp: Coutinho should be ready against Burnley
English Premier League
3 hours ago
Read
Hodgson excited by Palace project
English Premier League
3 hours ago
Read
Yanks Abroad: Pulisic struggles
UEFA Champions League
3 hours ago
Read
Hutchison: Wenger predictable, Conte adaptive
English Premier League
5 hours ago
Read
Conte: I don't care how Morata scores for Chelsea
English Premier League
7 hours ago
Read
Conte: Hazard's almost back to full fitness
English Premier League
7 hours ago
Read
Will Cologne result turn Arsenal's season around?
ESPN FC TV
21 hours ago
Read
Wagner confident Huddersfield can test Leicester
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Shakespeare not surprised by Huddersfield's start
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Rumour Rater: Coutinho's Liverpool future
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Premier League Predictor: Week 5
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Has Harry Kane outgrown Spurs?
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Silva: City clash can prove where Watford stand
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Sunday Premier League preview
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Last Time They Met: Man United 1-1 Everton
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Last Time They Met: Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Saturday Premier League preview
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Am I Wrong? Managers need more time
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Friday Premier League preview
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Who's winning the Rashford-Martial competition?
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read
Harry Kane 100: Top 5
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read
Harry Kane 100: Top 5
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read
Football Mascots: What are they really saying?
International
2 days ago
Read
Tactical analysis: Why Liverpool lost to City
English Premier League
3 days ago
Read
Tactical analysis: Why Liverpool lost to City
English Premier League
3 days ago
Read
Can Hodgson save Palace?
English Premier League
3 days ago
Read
Prem: Top moment of Week 4
Premier League Highlights
3 days ago
Read