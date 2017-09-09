Previous
West Ham United
Huddersfield Town
2
0
LIVE 90' +1'
Game Details
Home: 1/10  Draw: 6/1  Away: 80/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Málaga
Las Palmas
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Desportivo Aves
Belenenses
2
1
LIVE 89'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ural Sverdlovsk Oblast
SKA-Khabarovsk
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Ask the Ref: Correct calls for Mane, Ritchie challenges?

English Premier League

Related Videos

Huddersfield's Ince smashes the woodwork

Premier League Highlights
Read

Ayew doubles West Ham's advantage

Premier League Highlights
Read

Obiang's deflected strike gives West Ham the lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Chicharito strikes the crossbar for West Ham

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Renato Sanches dismal debut

English Premier League
Read

Player Power Rankings: Messi on top

International
Read

Burley: De Boer sacking makes Palace look stupid

English Premier League
Read

Is Davinson Sanchez a good fit for Spurs?

English Premier League
Read

PL in 90 Seconds: First sacking of the season

English Premier League
Read

Chelsea vow to ban fans over anti-semitic songs

English Premier League
Read

Ask the Ref: Correct calls for Mane, Ritchie challenges?

English Premier League
Read

Is Mourinho trying to deflect with Hughes incident?

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Man United's defensive concerns

ESPN FC TV
Read

Did Sadio Mane deserve to be sent off?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Comparing Mane's red to Matt Ritchie's yellow

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 4

ESPN FC TV
Read

Absent Benitez called to congratulate Newcastle

English Premier League
Read

Pep: Aguero, Gabriel have 'top' relationship

English Premier League
Read

Clement: Swansea lacked basics against Newcastle

English Premier League
Read

De Boer vows to give 100 percent to Palace

English Premier League
Read

Dyche: Palace were the better side

English Premier League
Read

Swansea 0-1 Newcastle: Lascelles ignites Magpies

Premier League Highlights
Read

Swansea 0-1 Newcastle

Premier League Highlights
Read

Lascelles heads Newcastle in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Lascelles's heroic block on Swansea's Abraham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Fabianski's brilliant save to deny Newcastle's Joselu

Premier League Highlights
Read

Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace: Wood strikes again

Premier League Highlights
Read

Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Burnley's Pope sprawls to deny Benteke

Premier League Highlights
Read

Wood gets Burnley off to a flying start

Premier League Highlights
Read

Premier League Quotes of the Day

English Premier League
Read