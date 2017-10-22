Tables
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|9
|8
|1
|0
|30
|4
|4
|1
|0
|19
|3
|4
|0
|0
|11
|1
|26
|25
|2
|Manchester United
|9
|6
|2
|1
|21
|4
|4
|0
|0
|14
|0
|2
|2
|1
|7
|4
|17
|20
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|5
|2
|1
|15
|5
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|12
|2
|10
|17
|4
|Chelsea
|9
|5
|1
|3
|17
|10
|2
|1
|2
|8
|6
|3
|0
|1
|9
|4
|7
|16
|5
|Watford
|9
|4
|3
|2
|15
|17
|1
|2
|1
|5
|10
|3
|1
|1
|10
|7
|-2
|15
|6
|Arsenal
|8
|4
|1
|3
|12
|10
|4
|0
|0
|11
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|7
|2
|13
|7
|Liverpool
|8
|3
|4
|1
|13
|12
|2
|2
|0
|6
|1
|1
|2
|1
|7
|11
|1
|13
|8
|Burnley
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|7
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|1
|13
|9
|Newcastle United
|9
|3
|3
|3
|9
|8
|2
|2
|1
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|1
|12
|10
|Huddersfield Town
|9
|3
|3
|3
|7
|9
|2
|2
|1
|4
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|-2
|12
|11
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|9
|3
|2
|4
|9
|10
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|6
|-1
|11
|12
|West Bromwich Albion
|8
|2
|4
|2
|7
|9
|1
|3
|0
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|-2
|10
|13
|Leicester City
|9
|2
|3
|4
|11
|13
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|9
|14
|Southampton
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7
|9
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|-2
|9
|15
|Swansea City
|9
|2
|2
|5
|5
|9
|1
|0
|4
|3
|8
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|-4
|8
|16
|Everton
|8
|2
|2
|4
|5
|13
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5
|0
|2
|2
|2
|8
|-8
|8
|17
|West Ham United
|9
|2
|2
|5
|8
|17
|2
|0
|2
|5
|6
|0
|2
|3
|3
|11
|-9
|8
|18
|Stoke City
|9
|2
|2
|5
|9
|20
|2
|1
|2
|5
|9
|0
|1
|3
|4
|11
|-11
|8
|19
|AFC Bournemouth
|9
|2
|1
|6
|6
|12
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|7
|-6
|7
|20
|Crystal Palace
|9
|1
|1
|7
|2
|18
|1
|0
|3
|2
|7
|0
|1
|4
|0
|11
|-16
|4
- P: Games Played
- W: Wins
- D: Draws
- L: Losses
- F: Goals For
- A: Goals Against
- GD: Goal Difference
- PTS: Points