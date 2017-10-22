Previous
Chelsea
Watford
4
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Manchester United
2
0
LIVE 34'
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
1
0
LIVE 35'
Game Details
Highlights
Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund
0
1
LIVE 46'
Game Details
Hamburg SV
Bayern Munich
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Barcelona
Málaga
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
United States U17
England U17
0
0
LIVE 7'
Game Details
AS Monaco
Caen
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Napoli
Internazionale
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
U.A.N.L
Toluca
ESPN3 12:00 AM UTC Oct 22, 2017
Game Details
América
Necaxa
2:00 AM UTC Oct 22, 2017
Game Details
Depoitre capitalises on Man United mistake

Premier League Highlights
Man City's Aguero converts penalty vs. Burnley

Premier League Highlights
Aguero equals City's all-time goal record

Manchester City ESPN staff
Mooy puts Huddersfield ahead over Man United

Premier League Highlights
Fernandez's own goal gifts Leicester the opener

Premier League Highlights
Stanislas doubles Bournemouth's lead from the spot

Premier League Highlights
Surman's composed finish puts Bournemouth ahead

Premier League Highlights
Conte: Batshuayi's goals good for confidence

English Premier League
Silva: Conte changed the match with subs

English Premier League
Cox: Chelsea comeback keeps hopes alive

The Match Michael Cox
Premier League injuries and suspensions

Injury Report ESPN staff
Chelsea 4-2 Watford: Champions rally late

Premier League Highlights
Batshuayi adds Chelsea's fourth

Premier League Highlights
ChelseaChelsea
WatfordWatford
4
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights

WATCH: Azpilicueta emphatically sends Chelsea in front

Premier League Highlights
Martial, Young and Lingard start for United

English Premier League Rob Dawson
Batshuayi's header levels for Chelsea

Premier League Highlights
Pereyra caps off tidy Watford attack

Premier League Highlights
Doucoure brings Watford level at Stamford Bridge

Premier League Highlights
WATCH: Pedro's stunning strike puts Chelsea ahead

Premier League Highlights
Tables

  Overall   Home   Away      
POS TEAM   P W D L F A   W D L F A   W D L F A   GD PTS
1 Manchester City   9 8 1 0 30 4   4 1 0 19 3   4 0 0 11 1   26 25
2 Manchester United   9 6 2 1 21 4   4 0 0 14 0   2 2 1 7 4   17 20
3 Tottenham Hotspur   8 5 2 1 15 5   1 2 1 3 3   4 0 0 12 2   10 17
4 Chelsea   9 5 1 3 17 10   2 1 2 8 6   3 0 1 9 4   7 16
5 Watford   9 4 3 2 15 17   1 2 1 5 10   3 1 1 10 7   -2 15
6 Arsenal   8 4 1 3 12 10   4 0 0 11 3   0 1 3 1 7   2 13
7 Liverpool   8 3 4 1 13 12   2 2 0 6 1   1 2 1 7 11   1 13
8 Burnley   9 3 4 2 8 7   1 2 1 2 2   2 2 1 6 5   1 13
9 Newcastle United   9 3 3 3 9 8   2 2 1 6 4   1 1 2 3 4   1 12
10 Huddersfield Town   9 3 3 3 7 9   2 2 1 4 5   1 1 2 3 4   -2 12
11 Brighton & Hove Albion   9 3 2 4 9 10   2 1 1 5 4   1 1 3 4 6   -1 11
12 West Bromwich Albion   8 2 4 2 7 9   1 3 0 4 3   1 1 2 3 6   -2 10
13 Leicester City   9 2 3 4 11 13   1 1 2 6 6   1 2 2 5 7   -2 9
14 Southampton   8 2 3 3 7 9   1 2 2 5 7   1 1 1 2 2   -2 9
15 Swansea City   9 2 2 5 5 9   1 0 4 3 8   1 2 1 2 1   -4 8
16 Everton   8 2 2 4 5 13   2 0 2 3 5   0 2 2 2 8   -8 8
17 West Ham United   9 2 2 5 8 17   2 0 2 5 6   0 2 3 3 11   -9 8
18 Stoke City   9 2 2 5 9 20   2 1 2 5 9   0 1 3 4 11   -11 8
19 AFC Bournemouth   9 2 1 6 6 12   1 1 2 3 5   1 0 4 3 7   -6 7
20 Crystal Palace   9 1 1 7 2 18   1 0 3 2 7   0 1 4 0 11   -16 4
  • P: Games Played
  • W: Wins
  • D: Draws
  • L: Losses
  • F: Goals For
  • A: Goals Against
  • GD: Goal Difference
  • PTS: Points