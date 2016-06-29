Previous
By AAP
Australia to face Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay in 2020 Copa America

Julien Laurens says Lionel Messi separated himself from other Ballon d'Or finalists by carrying Barcelona.
Craig Burley believes Lionel Messi is single-handedly covering up deficiencies at Barcelona.

The Socceroos will tackle global superstar Lionel Messi and Argentina at next year's Copa America after Australia were drawn alongside the co-hosts.

Graham Arnold's men were drawn in Group A for the South American continental championship, which starts on June 12.

That means Australia will play their five group stages matches in Argentina against the two-time World Cup champions, Uruguay, Chile, Bolivia and Paraguay.

The Socceroos' opening match will be against 15-time Copa America champions Uruguay and their star striker Luis Suarez on June 13.

Meanwhile, in a rematch of this year's third-place play-off, which Argentina won as Messi and Chile's Gary Medel were sent off, the two nations will meet again at the El Monumental on June 12.

Australia are one of two guest nations competing in the tournament along with Qatar.

Asian Cup holders Qatar have been drawn in Group B and will face co-hosts Colombia, defending champions Brazil, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela.

Lionel Messi will be looking to win his first major international tournament when Argentina hosts next year's Copa America.

Qatar played in this year's Copa along with Japan, drawing their opening group match but failing to get past the group stage.

No guest nation has won the Copa, with Mexico coming closest by reaching the final in 1993 and 2001.

The top four teams from each group at the 2020 Copa America qualify for the quarterfinals.

2020 COPA AMERICA GROUPS

GROUP A: Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay
GROUP B: Colombia, Brazil, Qatar, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru

